Body & Soul

Tonye Cole’s unending thirst

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

That light skinned Rivers State born, Tonye Patrick Cole is a successful man amounts to stating the obvious, as all around him bear the evidences of his enviable success.

 

 

The serial entrepreneur who sits atop Sahara Energy Group is clearly a man who is not given to frivolities, not minding the fact that he’s financially secured, rather, he looks forward to breaking new ground and paying attention to humanitarian work.

 

As part of his effort to break new grounds, the politician attempted to contest for the governorship seat of Rivers State but his ambition hit the wall at the instance of the internal wrangling of his party, APC. The wrangling which made the court to bar the party from fielding a candidate in the last general elections.

 

Of course, he has since put that behind him but his thirst to rise above equals has not stopped to drive him.

 

Tonye, we can reveal as you read this would have rounded off a course he started at Harvard University since the past year. He also enrolled for a course in Transformational Leadership Fellowship in a school of government study at Harvard.

 

Not done, Tonye revealed he’s immediately resuming at the hilly and sunny city of Jos, Pleatue State, where he will be doing a course at the Nigeria Institute of Policy & Strategy, Kuru.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Essential Makeup items for your bag

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Most women have a problem with carrying their makeup kit at all times. And then, when impromptu night out or girls hang out pops up, they wish they had considered putting a few makeup items in their purse before leaving the house. Whether you have a big bag or just a normal sized purse, theer […]
Body & Soul

The world mourns departure of two angels, Ibidun Ighodalo, Bayo Osinowo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

C ontrary to great expectations many had of the year 2020, the world was confronted with a monster that broke out in form of pandemic called coronavirus, which have led to the untimely death of multitude. While Nigeria is not exempted from the venom of the global crisis, the country has recorded too many death […]
Body & Soul

Christmas -inspired ensemble

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

It is most wonderful time in the year and the colour red reign supreme.   Though the pandemic is slowing down the celebrations like the Christmas Carol and Christmas music shows around the world, wearing a touch of red to a low key gathering this season always makes an impression.   We bring you red […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica