Tonye Cole’s unending thirst

That light skinned Rivers State born, Tonye Patrick Cole is a successful man amounts to stating the obvious, as all around him bear the evidences of his enviable success.

The serial entrepreneur who sits atop Sahara Energy Group is clearly a man who is not given to frivolities, not minding the fact that he’s financially secured, rather, he looks forward to breaking new ground and paying attention to humanitarian work.

As part of his effort to break new grounds, the politician attempted to contest for the governorship seat of Rivers State but his ambition hit the wall at the instance of the internal wrangling of his party, APC. The wrangling which made the court to bar the party from fielding a candidate in the last general elections.

Of course, he has since put that behind him but his thirst to rise above equals has not stopped to drive him.

Tonye, we can reveal as you read this would have rounded off a course he started at Harvard University since the past year. He also enrolled for a course in Transformational Leadership Fellowship in a school of government study at Harvard.

Not done, Tonye revealed he’s immediately resuming at the hilly and sunny city of Jos, Pleatue State, where he will be doing a course at the Nigeria Institute of Policy & Strategy, Kuru.

