Tonye Princewill relishes status of a proud father

t may after all not be a bad one to say that Tonye Princewil was lucky to have been born into a privileged home and went on to enjoy all the trappings and benefits that comes with such home.

It could be simply put that Tonye, a Prince of Kalabari Kingdom in Rivers State inherited greatness by the virtue of his parentage. What cynics would attempt to overlook is that Tonye Princewill didn’t rest on his hoax but decided to go all out to take on challenges of life which has made him an individual that is being celebrated by all and sundry today.

Well built and cute looking Princewill sits atop flouring Riverdrill Group of Companies. Aside that, he’s a notable philanthropist as well as a heavyweight politician.

Not ending up like some children of some rich and influential personalities, it only attests to the fact that Princewill’s father, a professor of medicine turn monarch did instill certain qualities and discipline into his son such that he’s turned out to be not just glory of his lineage but the entire Kalabari Kingdom and beyond.

From what has been observed, it can be said that Princewill has instilled the same spirit into his children, such that he could proudly go around with the tag of a proud father.

Take his only daughter, Azariah for example; the father has been basking in the euphoria of the entire great feat being recorded by the young and beautiful lady.

Few months back, Prince Tonye could not contain his joy when his amazing daughter came out in flying colours with a First Class from a foreign university. Her father could not hide his joy but expressed his great mood right there in the hall where presentation of certificates was being done.

In the same vein, Azariah who is presently living his dream in terms of what she wanted to do recently added icing to the cake of her father by taking delivery of a wonder on wheel.

The father is simply amazed his daughter who barely left school could make such a great acquisition without the input of her parents. It’s needless to say Princewill has been relishing status of a proud father.

