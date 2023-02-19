Politics

Too late to attempt to diminish Tinubu’s achievements – Dare

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Too late to attempt to diminish Tinubu’s achievements – Dare

 

 

Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Chief Sunday Dare has continued to canvass for votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The minister has in the last three weeks taken the Tinubu Door-To-Door Campaign to the major streets, markets and areas in Ibadan and Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland, who said this while featuring as a guest on a political programme on Omoluabi 87.7 FM, Ibadan, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all it takes to lead Nigeria to greater heights.

He said: “It’s too late in the day for anyone to try and diminish the innovation and achievements of Asiwaju as Governor of Lagos State.

“Through the years, Asiwaju has remained the consistent feature of our political development and if you are in the political circle at one point to another you would have engaged with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and if you didn’t engage with him you would have engaged with people like us who have passed through the Asiwaju school of politics.

“Asiwaju with his level of education, intellectualism and exposure is someone that will continue the social welfare programmes which started under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Asiwaju is someone who has helped so many vulnerable people.

“Asiwaju is able to build talented people who share the same passion, who have gone through the necessary academy training and experience.

“If you look at his success as Governor of Lagos State and you look at the people who were part of his team, the numbers of people that worked with him over time whether in individual or official capacities you will see that trait.

“I think that when he becomes President by the grace of God, he is going to assemble very carefully some of the best brains we have from across the country. He is someone that will invest in the Nigerian youth.

“Asiwaju is someone who has friends from all over the country, from the South West, South East, South South and North.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Electoral bill: The twists and turns

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

FELIX NWANERI reports on the controversy trailing President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to withhold his assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 passed by the National Assembly, which provides for electronic transmission of election results as well as mandates political parties to hold only direct primaries for aspirants seeking elective positions President Muhammadu Buhari won […]
Politics

9th National Assembly has failed Nigerians–Iduoriyekemwen

Posted on Author OJIEVA EHIOSUN

Mathew Iduoriyekemwen is a chieftain of the People Democratic Party, PDP. He recently defeated a serving Senator, Mathew Urhoghide, for the Edo South Senatorial district ticket. In this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he describes the Muhammadu Buhari led – APC government as a failure. He also did not hide his feelings about the non-assertiveness of […]
Politics

Imo: PDP lawmakers boycott plenaries over cut in salaries, allowances

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi,

For arbitrarily slashing their salaries and allowances while those of their colleagues in the ruling party were raised, seven lawmakers elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday and Thursday shunned plenaries at the Imo State House of Assembly over alleged lopsidedness in payment of their entitlements. This is also as […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica