Too late to attempt to diminish Tinubu’s achievements –Dare

Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Chief Sunday Dare has continued to canvas for votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister has in the last three weeks taken the Tinubu Door-To-Door Campaign to the major streets, markets and areas in Ibadan and Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The Agbaakin of Ogbomosoland, who said this while featuring as a guest on a political programme on Omoluabi 87.7 FM, Ibadan, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has all it takes to lead Nigeria to greater heights.

