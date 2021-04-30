Too little sleep in middle age could raise dementia risk

A large new study reports have revealed that people who don’t get enough sleep in their 50s and 60s may be more likely to develop dementia when they are older. The results of the study is published in the journal ‘Nature Communications’. Dementiaisagroupof thinking and social symptoms that interferes with daily functioning. Although, not a specific disease, dementia is a group of medical conditions characterised by impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgment. Symptoms include forgetfulness, limited social skills and thinking abilities so impaired that it interferes with daily functioning.

For years, researchers have pondered about how sleep relates to cognitive decline, but answers have been elusive because it is hard to know if insufficient sleep is a symptom of the brain changes that underlie dementia — orif itcanactuallyhelpcause those changes. Todeterminetheoutcome, the researchers followed nearly 8,000 people in Britain for about 25 years, beginning when they were 50 years old and found that those who consistently reported sleep-ing six hours or less on an average weeknight were about 30 per cent more likely than people who regularly got seven hours sleep (defined as ‘normal’ sleep in the study) to be diagnosed with dementia nearly three decades later.

Like this: Like Loading...