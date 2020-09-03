Too little sleep may affect your weight, sex life (2)

There are lots of health information on the internet. Health seminars and health talks are very common. Yet, one key area of health that has received little attention is the importance of getting enough sleep. What difference could an extra hour of sleep make in your life? Quite a lot. Infact, the gap between getting just enough sleep and getting too little sleep may affect your health, your mood, your weight and your sex life. Lack of sleep can make you more agitated, more easily irritated and fastidious; so, you are more likely to snap at the boss or be bad-tempered with a loved one, neither of which is a good thing. The better your sleep, the better your ability to stay calm, controlled and reasonable.

Sleep could reduce your chances of diabetes. Not getting enough sleep may lead to type 2 diabetes by affecting how your body processes glucose. It’s not conclusive by any means, but it’s yet another indication of how important the benefits of sleep can be.

A regular sleep pattern can help to lower the levels of stress and inflammation to your cardiovascular system, which in turn can reduce your chances of a stroke or heart condition. If you’re suffering pain from a recent injury like a sprained ankle, getting plenty of sleep can make you hurt less. There is a link between lack of sleep and inability to bear pain. Along with a great night’s sleep, one or two hour’s nap in the daytime can contribute towards making your brain more effective and productive. It will make you feel sharper, more attentive and focused for the rest of the day.

Did you know that people who consistently work late night shifts have a higher risk of developing breast and colon cancer? Researchers believe light exposure reduces melatonin levels. Melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle, is thought to protect against cancer as it appears to suppress the growth of tumours. Be sure that your bedroom is dark and avoid using electronics before bed to help your body produce the melatonin it needs. Sleep impacts many of the chemicals in your body, including serotonin.

People with serotonin deficiencies are more likely to suffer from depression. You can help to prevent depression by making sure you are getting the right amount of sleep: between seven and nine hours each night. Sleep is a time to relax, but it’s also a time during which the body is hard at work repairing damage caused by stress, ultraviolet rays, and other harmful exposure. Your cells produce more protein while you are sleeping and these protein molecules form the building blocks for cells, allowing them to repair the damage.

