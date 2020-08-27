Too little sleep may affect your weight, sex life

Nowadays, there are lots of health information on the internet. Health seminars and health talks are very common. Yet, one key area of health that has received little attention is the importance of getting enough sleep. What difference could an extra hour of sleep make in your life? Quite a lot. Infact, the gap between getting just enough sleep and getting too little sleep may affect your health, your mood, your weight and your sex life. A good night’s sleep is vital to our physical health and emotional well-being.

That’s why the benefits of good sleep should never be underestimated and why getting a proper rest on a regular basis isn’t just a good idea, it’s an essential one. If you’re getting less than the recommended seven or eight hours of sleep a night, then you need to re-examine your daily schedule and your priority. Even though getting a good night’s sleep won’t grant you immunity from disease. Study after study has found a link between insufficient sleep and some serious health problems such as heart disease, heart attacks, obesity, diabetes and hypertension. In most cases, the health risks from frequent inadequate sleep only become serious after many years.

The same can also be said of many other diseases. They develop over many years, and we hardly pay attention to them till they have advanced. Cancer, diabetes, hypertension, arthritis and many others are chronic diseases that developed in the body over many years. It is therefore important that we pay attention to our health now for the sake of our tomorrow. Increased stress hormones caused by lack of sleep raises the level of inflammation in your body. This creates a greater risk for heart-related conditions, as well as cancer and diabetes. Inflammation is thought to cause the body to deteriorate as we age.

If your body doesn’t get enough sleep, it can react by producing an elevated level of tress hormones, which are a natural result of today’s faster-paced lifestyles. Deep and regular sleep can help prevent this. Ever noticed that when you’re really tired, it’s harder to remember things? Basically, this is your brain telling you that it’s not getting enough sleep. When you sleep well, your body may be resting, but your brain is busy organ-ising and storing memories. So, getting more quality sleep will help you remember and process things better.

Higher blood pressure increases your chances of heart attacks and strokes but getting plenty of restful sleep encourages a constant state of relaxation that can help reduce blood pressure and generally keep it under control. When your body is sleep deficient, it goes into a state of stress. The body’s functions are put on high alert, which causes hypertension and the production of stress hormones. While you’re sleeping your body is producing extra protein molecules that can strengthen your ability to fight infection.

So, if you’re feeling a bit run down and you don’t want it to turn into a full-blown cold, go to bed early and get lots of rest. Although sleep won’t directly make you lose weight, it can help you keep it under control by regulating the hormones that affect your appetite and reducing your cravings for high-calorie foods.

