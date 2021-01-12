News

Too much iron can shorten lifespan

Researchers in the United Kingdom (U.K.) have said that having too much iron in the blood could reduce longevity. These were the findings of a new research published in ‘Nature Communications.’

 

The study which analysed data from three genetic surveys of over one million people, according to ‘Eat This, Not That!,’ measured not only the lifespan of the study participants, but also how many years they lived disease-free.

 

Iron is a mineral that is naturally present in many foods, added to some food products, and available as a dietary supplement. Iron is an essential component of hemoglobin, an erythrocyte (red blood cell) protein that transfers oxygen from the lungs to the tissues.

 

The lead study author, Dr. Paul Timmers, an expert on human ageing from the University of Edinburgh in the U.K., said: “Using genetics, we found multiple lines of evidence indicating poor control of blood iron levels is causally linked to a shorter lifespan and fewer years in good health.”

 

They discovered that the way the body metabolises iron had an influence on healthy ageing. To summarise, the authors said that people who had high iron levels had an increased risk of dying early.

One of the researchers pointed out that it had been well known that iron deficiency can wreak havoc on health, but this was the first time scientists had made the connection about the damage too much of this mineral can cause to the human body.

 

“This does not mean that you should eschew meat and other iron rich foods altogether, said the experts, according to ‘Eat This, Not That!’ But this indicated that people, especially as they get older and have a harder time metabolising iron, should have their levels checked.”

 

According to the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF), iron was an important element for blood production and about 70 per cent of your body’s iron was found in the red blood cells.

 

These cells were called hemoglobin and were essential for transferring the oxygen in the blood to the lungs. Iron also helped to transport oxygen to muscles.

 

According to UCSF, the adult minimum daily requirement of iron was 1.8 milligrams, which can be achieved from the foods we eat as well as from supplements

