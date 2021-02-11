Too much light at night increases thyroid cancer risk

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said nighttime lights that people are exposed to could come at a price to their health. These are the results of a new study, published online recently in ‘Cancer,’ a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

The study suggested that overabundance of nighttime artificial light was associated with an elevated risk of thyroid cancer. Thyroid cancer is a cancer of the thyroid, the butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the neck. The cause of thyroid cancer is poorly understood but may involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors. The new study that tied too much light to thyroid cancer risk, builds on earlier studies that found an association between higher satellite-measured levels of nighttime light and an elevated breast cancer risk.

The researchers noted that some breast cancers may share a common, hormone-dependent mechanism with thyroid cancer, although, they stressed that their findings weren’t equipped to prove that nighttime light causes thyroid cancer, only that there’s an association.

They however theorised that light-based disruptions in a person’s hormones and natural circadian (day/night) rhythms might be at play. Lead researcher, Qian Xiao, an assistant professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, said: “Given the well-established evidence supporting a role of light exposure at night and circadian disruption, we hope our study will motivate researchers to further examine the relationship between light at night and cancer and other diseases.”

In their study, Xiao and her group analysed data from the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study, which recruited American adults aged 50 to 71 years in 1995- 1996 and found 856 cases of thyroid cancer among the more than 464,000 participants, who were all followed an average of about 13 years. Those cases included 384 men and 472 women. The researchers reported that people who lived in areas in the highest 20 per cent category of nighttime light had a 55 per cent higher risk of developing thyroid cancer.

Like this: Like Loading...