News Top Stories

Too much light at night increases thyroid cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said nighttime lights that people are exposed to could come at a price to their health. These are the results of a new study, published online recently in ‘Cancer,’ a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

The study suggested that overabundance of nighttime artificial light was associated with an elevated risk of thyroid cancer. Thyroid cancer is a cancer of the thyroid, the butterfly-shaped gland at the base of the neck. The cause of thyroid cancer is poorly understood but may involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors. The new study that tied too much light to thyroid cancer risk, builds on earlier studies that found an association between higher satellite-measured levels of nighttime light and an elevated breast cancer risk.

The researchers noted that some breast cancers may share a common, hormone-dependent mechanism with thyroid cancer, although, they stressed that their findings weren’t equipped to prove that nighttime light causes thyroid cancer, only that there’s an association.

They however theorised that light-based disruptions in a person’s hormones and natural circadian (day/night) rhythms might be at play. Lead researcher, Qian Xiao, an assistant professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, said: “Given the well-established evidence supporting a role of light exposure at night and circadian disruption, we hope our study will motivate researchers to further examine the relationship between light at night and cancer and other diseases.”

In their study, Xiao and her group analysed data from the NIH-AARP Diet and Health Study, which recruited American adults aged 50 to 71 years in 1995- 1996 and found 856 cases of thyroid cancer among the more than 464,000 participants, who were all followed an average of about 13 years. Those cases included 384 men and 472 women. The researchers reported that people who lived in areas in the highest 20 per cent category of nighttime light had a 55 per cent higher risk of developing thyroid cancer.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Taking the House’s probes to logical end

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Last week, the House of Representatives and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) engaged in hot exchange over the suspension of probes in the parliament by its leadership. In the past few weeks, the Nigerian polity has been heated by fireworks emanating from the House between its members and some members of the executive over allegations […]
News

ASUU to Akeredolu: You’re starving AAUA

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

…says varsity can’t survive on pittance   The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State branch (AAUA), has accused the state government of starving the university, urging Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredoluled administration not to starve the ivory tower of funds with a view to avoiding imminent collapse.   However, the union […]
News Top Stories

Bakare faults FG’s clampdown on #EndSARS promoters

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has faulted the freezing of #EndSARS campaigners’ accounts, warning against a resurgence of protests.   Speaking yesterday on the “State of the Nigerian Youth” to mark the grand finale of the Diamond Jubilee celebration of his wife, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica