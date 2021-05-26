News Top Stories

Too much TV impacts brain health

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States said middle-aged folks who regularly turn to television (TV) for entertainment appear to have a greater risk of decline in their reasoning and memory later in life. These are the results of three new studies which suggested that even moderate amounts of TV viewing were associated with worse performance on cognitive tests as people aged. Similarly, these studies showed that regular TV viewers also experienced greater brain atrophy. Brain atrophy — or cerebral atrophy — is the loss of brain cells called neurons. Atrophy also destroys the connections that help the cells communicate. It can be a result of many different diseases that damage the brain, including stroke and Alzheimer’s disease. All three studies were presented virtually at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Conferencewhichheldrecently. The lead researcher for one of the studies, Priya Palta said, “I don’t think it’s necessarily the act of watching TV itself that is bad for brain health, but that it may potentially be a proxy measure of sedentary behaviour.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari gets Niger Republic’s highest national award

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…lauds outgoing Nigerien President, Issoufou, for good neighbourliness President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Grand Croix Des Ordre National Du Niger, the highest national award in the Republic of Niger. The award was conferred on him by the outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou of that country yesterday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to a release […]
News

Normalcy returns to blocked Jebba road after military intervention

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Business operators in Kwara and neighbouring states have heaved a sigh of relief as free movement of goods and traffic has been achieved after some hoodlums reportedly blocked the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway at the weekend. It was reported at the weekend that truck loads of food items from the northern parts of the country were denied […]
News Top Stories

Akeredolu: I believe in one Nigeria

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

Governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said he believes in one Nigeria. Akeredolu urged Nigerians to continue to co-exist peacefully and pray for the continuous unity and peace of the nation.   In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde and made available to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica