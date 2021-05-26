Too much TV impacts brain health

Researchers in the United States said middle-aged folks who regularly turn to television (TV) for entertainment appear to have a greater risk of decline in their reasoning and memory later in life. These are the results of three new studies which suggested that even moderate amounts of TV viewing were associated with worse performance on cognitive tests as people aged. Similarly, these studies showed that regular TV viewers also experienced greater brain atrophy. Brain atrophy — or cerebral atrophy — is the loss of brain cells called neurons. Atrophy also destroys the connections that help the cells communicate. It can be a result of many different diseases that damage the brain, including stroke and Alzheimer’s disease. All three studies were presented virtually at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Conferencewhichheldrecently. The lead researcher for one of the studies, Priya Palta said, “I don’t think it’s necessarily the act of watching TV itself that is bad for brain health, but that it may potentially be a proxy measure of sedentary behaviour.”

