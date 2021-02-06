Too risky to allow Nigerians carry guns –Gen Sura

A retired Brigadier General John Sura, who was at a time in charge of Training and Operations at the Army Force Headquarters, Abuja, has advised that Nigerians shouldn’t be allowed to carry guns as a way of stopping the escalating state of insecurity in the country. Gen. Sura told Saturday Telegraph in Jos, that already there is a problem of people using guns uncontrollable and if is allowed for self defence a lot of criminal acts will be used.

He said: “Instead of allowing people to use guns for self defence government should try as much as possible to provide central security policing of the public space than allowing such an action because we are not matured as citizens to own guns, particularly as a people in terms of education and value for life.”

He, however, urged government to ensure that proper policing of lives and properties instead of given license for citizens to carry guns, saying it is very dangerous, especially the level of lack of education of Nigerians. Sura said: “So, we are not mature for that, rather I will advise the government to increase the tempo for policing and stop the usage of all illegal arms.”

