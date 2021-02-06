News Top Stories

Too risky to allow Nigerians carry guns –Gen Sura

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

A retired Brigadier General John Sura, who was at a time in charge of Training and Operations at the Army Force Headquarters, Abuja, has advised that Nigerians shouldn’t be allowed to carry guns as a way of stopping the escalating state of insecurity in the country. Gen. Sura told Saturday Telegraph in Jos, that already there is a problem of people using guns uncontrollable and if is allowed for self defence a lot of criminal acts will be used.

He said: “Instead of allowing people to use guns for self defence government should try as much as possible to provide central security policing of the public space than allowing such an action because we are not matured as citizens to own guns, particularly as a people in terms of education and value for life.”

He, however, urged government to ensure that proper policing of lives and properties instead of given license for citizens to carry guns, saying it is very dangerous, especially the level of lack of education of Nigerians. Sura said: “So, we are not mature for that, rather I will advise the government to increase the tempo for policing and stop the usage of all illegal arms.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Special Forces arrive Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Special Forces promised by the defence headquarters to fight insecurity in the southern parts of Kaduna State yesterday arrived in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the security operatives would be deployed in other parts of the area where armed bandits had been killing, maiming and sacking communities. […]
News Top Stories

Senate tackles DPR over N44.5bn remittance out of N2.4trn generated

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…as heads of agencies shun MTEF public hearing The Senate yesterday berated the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), for remitting N44.5 billion into the Consolidated Revenue Fund in 2019 out of the N2.4 trillion generated as revenue in that fiscal year. This was as heads of many of the other revenue generating agencies of government […]
News

Cheers as Airboy’s “Dance” video crosses 3million views mark

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

If the performance of the music video of his latest song titled “Dance” in the last few weeks is anything to go by, then it is clear that up and coming Nigerian music star, Airboy, is not a flash in the pan.   It would be recalled that he launched a contest for the song […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica