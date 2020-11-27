Toolz recounts experience with coronavirus

Arts & Entertainments

Tolu ‘Toolz’ Demuren has recounted how almost everyone in her home tested positive for coronavirus. In a series of tweets shared via her Twitter page, the mother of two narrated how her husband, Captain Tunde Demuren, landed in the hospital following complications from the virus. “Feeling super thankful to God today! This time last month, we were going through a very scary period! Almost everyone in our house (including myself) tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was just about to return to work after my maternity, and it all started with Captain complaining of ‘malaria-like’ symptoms. He had them for a few days, and didn’t seem to get any better…

so we ended up taking him to hospital. “He had taken a COVID-19 test a few days before which was negative, so I thought it was a bad case of malaria. He was admitted with malaria and a bacterial infection we were told. After being given intravenous antibiotics and other meds he still wasn’t getting better,” she tweeted. “I decided to move him to a different hospital, and they tested again, and he ‘blew up’ the test according to the doctor. My body went cold, and my first thought was ‘OMG the babies!!’.

Then a short while later, I thought about myself. I did a rapid test, and it was positive. “The weirdest thing was the taste and smell thing. Everything Captain had tasted bad, he’s a foodie so that was strange.

One of my superpowers is my sense of smell…and it just gradually faded. I actually put a bottle of bleach under my nose one day and…nothing. “Captain on the other hand felt super rundown, couldn’t keep food down, had cramping all over and a bunch of other symptoms. After a week, he came back home, and we finished our isolation period together.”

