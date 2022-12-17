Top 10 Christmas gifts from the Caribbean

Christmas is right around the corner and there are so many amazing and exceptional Caribbean gifts to choose from. Here are 10 recommended Caribbean products that would make an unforgettable Christmas gift for your family, friends, loved ones and co-workers. You Can also customized and adopt this to the Nigerian environment by going something either equivalent or similar to the under listed gift items. 1.Steel Pan The steelpan is widely regarded as the only major musical instrument to be invented in the 20th century. It was created in Trinidad and Tobago. Consider gifting your loved ones this unique instrument. 2. A Holiday Gift someone a dream vacation! Surprise your loved ones, friends or business associates; celebrate weddings, birthdays and holidays with the perfect gift. Take advantage of Villa Being’s offer and give an original gift to your loved ones, friends or business associate for any occasion. It is ideal for romantic weekend away or unforgettable dream vacation. 3. Rum If you’re looking for high quality rum, look to the Caribbean, where it all began. The first distillation of rum took place on a sugar plantation on one of the islands, and since then Caribbean rums have been known to be the best rums in the world. The rums are authentically made, and aged to perfection. As a result, there is no celebration, event, or holiday on the islands without Caribbean Rum. To make your holidays brighter and happier, here are top Rums You must try this Christmas: Angostura 1787; El Dorado Demerara – 21 -year -Old Rum; Bacardi Añejo Cuatro Rum; Appleton Estate 12 –year-old rare blend; Neptune Rum Barbados Gold; Angostura 1919; Bacardi Gran Reserva Diez; and Don Q Gran Añejo rum 4. Pepper Sauce You can’t have any Caribbean savoury dish without a touch of spiciness! Peppers are a staple in nearly every Caribbean household. 5. Jerk Walkerswood Traditional Jamaican Jerk Seasoning, hot and spicy and mild combo pack Jamaican Jerk seasoning. Add Traditional Jamaican kick to chicken, lamb, pork, fish and vegetable dishes. Consider gifting your loved ones some authentic Jamaican Jerk Seasoning. 6. Chocolate Who doesn’t love the gift of chocolates? Get some authentic Caribbean chocolate. It melts as the heat of your body take hold, and the exquisite aromas fire up your olfaction. Naturally born and raised in Belize, Mahogany Chocolates is a sensational experience you cannot deny. The chocolates are made with precise attention to exceptional quality and quantity. The cocoa beans are ecologically grown, carefully transformed into an appetizing bar, crafted and delivered to you with love. 7. Music “When music hits you, you feel no pain’’ – Bob Marley. Gift one of Bob Marley’s most popular albums. 8. Soca Gift someone the unique gift, that is a soca album! Purchase the King of soca, Machel Montano’s latest. 9. Books Books can offer comfort in a time that is still characterised by uncertainty, and provide answers to our most pressing issues. In 2022, the abundance of excellent books by Caribbean authors has given us a solace escape. Read award-winning works, be introduced to some exceptional first-time authors and indulge in fantastic stories. 10. Angostura Bitters Angostura Bitters is a Caribbean staple. It’s a key ingredient to give every drink a dash of Caribbean flavour. *The personal mission of its founder, Dr. Auliana Poon is founder of Leve Global, which aims to elevate Tourism, Trade and Lives around the world by changing the world, one mind at a time

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...