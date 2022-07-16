Top 10 destinations for sex tourism

Are there destinations that are safe to partake in sex tourism? In some countries, the sex industry enjoys the protection of law enforcement authority. Some travellers specifically plan to travel to fulfill their sexual desires. Call it a sexually-indulgent holiday, if you will. They dream of having fun in red light districts and look forward to erotic massage studios. There really isn’t anything wrong with that as long as the traveller pays heed to the dignity of the sex workers. The view of sex workers should be to give them their due respect. And travellers should shun any inkling of human trafficking or activities involving children in sex abuse. Keeping this in mind and looking for the best sex tourism destinations to consider, here are 10 to put on the list:

Thailand

Thailand has some cities where sex tourism is promoted indirectly. Those cities are teeming with sex workers, like Pattaya and the Bangkok Red Light Districts. In fact, Bangkok has been crowned as the most renowned sex capital of the world. Being true to its infamous abundance of sex tourism, it has been called a sex workers’ paradise. There are ladies who are willing to barter their services for a traveller’s big bucks. This is so accurate that it is safe to say there is a sex worker on every square foot of Bangkok. But is it legal? Actually, sex tourism or prostitution is not allowed by the law of the state. It is, however, well under control of the police, and the government keeps a blind eye on the sex industry because of the millions of dollars in income to the national GDP.

Singapore

In Singapore, sex work is as legal as legal can be and is regulated by law, but negative activities related to prostitution do come under scrutiny by the police. Because of this, sex service and its payments are usually done behind closed doors. While prostitution may be legal, pimping and brothels are not. Police are used to turning a blind eye – this seems to be a common theme in the sex industry regardless of country – but famous sex houses do have to watch intently to make sure there is no criminal activity on the premises. Singapore is a nation that it gives freedom for a prostitute to do her business on her own in her own apartment or house in such well-known places such as Geylang Road, Orchard, Decker Road, and the Keong Saik Red Light District. They also can do it in premises leased by them or in the client’s hotel. Prostitutes must undergo medical checkups to detect STDs and must carry with them a certificate stating that they are not carriers of any sexually-transmitted diseases.

The Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is a giant in sex tourism, and yes, it is legal and comes under the protection of law enforcement. But just like Singapore, one cannot run a brothel to earn money from sex workers or through a third party. The sex worker has to earn money on his or her own. In the DR, sex workers can be freelance workers if they wish to do so. And there is also the opportunity to engage in the sex vending business in an area that is known as upscale areas.

Ukraine

In the Ukraine, Kiev and Odessa are known as the most well-liked sex tourism cities in the country. Sex tourism is actually illegal here, but there’s not much chance of interference from the law. These two cities have strip clubs and massage parlours blooming all over the place. Sex travellers to Ukraine make it a point not to miss out on visiting Kiev and Odessa where they can fulfill their sexual desires with the help of Ukranian women and men.

Japan

Popular red light districts in Japan are the streets of Roppongi in Tokyo. But there’s a catch to sex travel in this country. While Japan enjoys a huge number of international travellers, female sex workers do not really like foreign men. Japanese women tend to believe that the type of sex that foreign men want is rough and to them this is undesirable. Along with that, they do not like the body smell of foreigners and find the language barrier a determent from engaging themselves to satisfy a customer’s sexual wants.

Costa Rica

Did you know that 10 per cent of all who travel to Costa Rica are going there for sex? What makes the country so popular? Are the prices good? Are the workers just that skilled? Well, perhaps, but mostly it’s because in the United States of America, prostitution is illegal, and Costa Rica is not that far away. In fact, many US-bound migrants engage in prostitution in Costa Rica to the tune of nearly 80 per cent.

Venezuela

In Venezuela, women own the most precious traits that make them the summation of a real embodiment of beauty ever to be found on Earth. This holds true with the number of Venezuelan women who have earned the title of Miss World. Here, prostitution is legal, and sex work is a norm, especially in Caracas. This city booms with escort services to the delight of sex travellers. Brothels are also present here as well as erotic massage parlours and sex massage spas.

Spain

Spain has it all one might say – wine, bullfighting, and legal prostitution. The red light districts in Spain are abundant and active. And even in a town where there is no red light district, a sex traveller is likely to find a prostitute ready to supply their services for some nice cash.

Indonesia

Indonesia has a bad reputation for child sex trafficking, so sex travellers are advised to be very careful about where they find sexual experiences. Perhaps the safest way to find sex in Indonesia is to use the Internet. There are rings of prostitution and forums of prostitution that a sex traveller can access via social media. In Gili and Bali, sex tourism is unofficially spoken here – it is illegal – so caution.

