Top 10 destinations visited most by Nigerians

Background

Finchglow Holidays is one of the leading tour firms in Nigeria, with focus on outbound and inbound tours. Given its expertise and knowledge of the market, it presents top 10 global destinations visited most by Nigerians

London

The United Kingdom’s largest concentration of Nigerians is found in the capital city, London. Peckham is now home to the largest overseas Nigerian community in the UK, with 7% of the population of Peckham census figure tract at the time of the 2001 UK Census having been born in Nigeria. There are many museums and art galleries in the London area, majority of which are free to enter, with no entering fee charged. Many of them are popular places for tourists. Notable galleries include Tate Modern and the National Gallery. London has several parks for tourists to stroll, rest, and relax in. They include Hyde Park, Regent’s Park, Green Park, St. James’s Park, Hampstead Heath, and Greenwich Park

Johannesburg

The number of Nigerians in South Africa was estimated to be 24,000 in 2011. However, recent claims which have been viewed to be inflated suggest that the number is currently at 800,000. A more acceptable estimate will be 30,314 according to the 2016 Community Survey. Locations particularly occupied by Nigerians are Gauteng, Kwazulu-Natal and Western Cape provinces. Pertaining to businesses, although there is no exact data to quantify this, restaurants, salons, and bars are mostly run by Nigerians. Johannesburg is the place to go for mix big-city culture, shopping, dining, and nightlife, with outdoor adventures, up-close wildlife encounters and visits to historical sites. Explore caves and nature reserves, or visit a traditional village by day, then enjoy dinner at a hip cafe or five-star restaurant. If you’re a shopper, bring an extra, empty suitcase. With malls, open-air markets and places that blend the two, you’ll find plenty of unique souvenirs.

Dubai

Largest; Tallest; Biggest. Dubai does everything to the extreme, standing out for its ultra-modern design in a historically conservative country. The soaring skyscrapers, palm-shaped islands, and golden beaches, paired with vibrant nightlife, luxury shopping, and worldclass dining, make the city a sight to behold and explore. Being a foremost tourist destination in the Gulf region, Dubai has announced a 28% increase in the number of Nigerian visitors to the country.

New York

Nigerian-Americans are an ethnic group of Americans who are of Nigerian ancestry. The 2019 American Community Survey estimates that 461,695 US residents report Nigerian ancestry. The 2019 ACS estimates that 392,811 US residents were born in Nigeria. Luxe hotels; Gritty dive bars; Broadway magic; Side-street snack – carts. Whether you’re a first time traveller or a long time resident, NYC is a city that loves to surprise. The unrivaled mix of iconic art spaces, endless shopping experiences, architectural marvel and proudly disnity tinct neighborhoods, with the city’s accessible 24/7 transport, means there’s always more to explore in the five boroughs.

Atlanta

The Atlanta region is home to over 8,000 people of Nigerian ancestry and is one of the major centres for Nigerians in the United States. DeKalb County is home to the largest population of those born in Nigeria, with 2,192 as of 2000 census. Atlanta has been dubbed everything from the “capital of the new South” and “the next international city” to “the best place to do business.” It’s also a great place to visit. From world-class restaurants and a myriad of cultural attractions to hip nightlife as well as sporting events galore, the city is cosmopolitan in every sense of the word. Whether you choose modern urban endeavours or old southern pleasures, Atlanta will not disappoint.

Abu Dhabi

Atmospheric backstreets paint a very different picture to first impressions of Abu Dhabi. The often slick and modern capital of the UAE presents a fascinating mixture of tradition and progression. Tracing its rich history back to around 3000 B.C., Abu Dhabi maintains a more distinctly Arabian ambiance than glitzy Dubai. Taxis are a safe, reliable way to get around sites such as The Corniche Park, the White Fort, the Heritage Village, which offers glimpses into Bedouin life and the Women’s Craft Centre. Around 20,000 to 50,000 Nigerians live in Abu Dhabi.

France

The estimated population of Nigerians currently living in France is 30,000. Some are business owners, some are students, who go there to study either privately or on scholarship, while others have started outfits that promote trade, culture and other forms of interactions. There’s much more to France than Paris; from the fairy-tale châteaux of the Loire Valley to the lavender fields of Provence, and the French Riviera’s celebrity-studded beaches. World-famous gastronomy and fine wines provide the perfect complement to the country’s alpine views and architectural masterpieces.

Houston

Houston hums with energy and independent spirit all its own. A leading cultural and culinary destination in the South, the city is home to over 11,000 restaurants, featuring cuisines from more than 70 countries. The thriving arts scenes include resident opera, ballet, symphony and theatre companies. The Museum District houses 19 museums, all within walking distance. Be sure to visit Space Centre Houston, where you can see NASA’s Historic Mission Control at the Johnson Space Centre. Houston is home to the largest Nigerian population in the US, the Nigerian commu-nity of Houston is estimated to be over 2.0% of the city’s population.

Guangzhou, China

China’s third-largest city is the capital of Guangdong Province and a thriving commercial centre. Its location on the Pearl River and proximity to Hong Kong, has made Guangzhou a strategic port for centuries. Glimpse old temples and gleaming steel towers on an architectural tour. Visit one of four Chimelong theme parks for thrills and chills. Once called Canton, Guangzhou is considered the home of traditional (read Cantonese) “Chinese food.” Foodies will find more restaurants per capita here than anywhere else in China. According to Nigerian Senator David Mark on a visit to China in May 2014, there are about 10,000 Nigerians living in China. Nigerians are concentrated in Guangzhou, a city in the Guangdong province with a large population of Africans. Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Gu Xiaojie, in 2015 stated Nigerians are the largest African population in China.

Istanbul Over the centuries, many cultures have added their mark to Istanbul. Today, you can experience those influences firsthand by exploring its mahalles (neighborhoods). From the holy sites of Sultanahmet and the 19th-century European elegance of Beyoğlu to the high fashion of Nişantaşı, the vibrant cafe society of Kadıköy and the football-loving streets of Beşiktaş, it’s easy to see why travellers say that Istanbul isn’t just one city, but multiple cities within one. Istanbul, the largest commercial city in Turkey is home to almost 90% of the population of Nigerians in Turkey

Conclusion

Nigerians generally love to explore and broaden their horizon, taking along with them their culture, traditions, and the insatiable drive for industry, making them one of the most widely travelled in the world.

Like this: Like Loading...