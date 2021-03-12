Top 10 female Nigerian filmmakers blazing the trail

Despite Nollywood’s male dominated space, women have, in recent times, heavily invested in the growth of the industry. The industry has witnessed invaluable contributions of female filmmakers who have churned out topnotch movies — either as producers or directors — and continue to inspire their generation. As the world marks this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day (IWD), EDWIN USOBOH examines female filmmakers who have continued to blaze the trail in the country’s movie landscape

Mildred Okwo

Putting out a list on Nigeria’s female filmmakers without a mention of Mildred Okwo would easily be described as incomplete by many. With nearly two decades of experience in the Nollywood scene, Mildred Okwo is unarguably a force to be reckoned with in the Nollywood scene. The reason for such is not difficult: the graduate of theatre arts from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has directed several award-winning movies including ’30 Days’ and ‘The Meeting’. The filmmaker is set to drop ‘La Femme Anjola’, her latest project starring Rita Dominic and Femi Jacobs, on Friday March 19.

Isioma Osaje

After earning her spot in the Nigerian entertainment industry as a Talent Manager, Isioma Osaje delved into film production. The filmmaker has been a part of nearly all of Nollywood’s highest grossing films in varying capacities. Some of her film projects include ‘Your Excellency’, ‘King of Boys’, and ‘New Money’.

Kemi Adetiba

Kemi Adetiba is a woman of many towering accomplishments in the country’s movie landscape. From ‘Wedding Party 1’, to ‘King of Boys’, Adetiba has directed hit projects which are among 10 highest-grossing movies of the last decade. She was also the brain behind ‘Brotherhood’ and ‘King of Women’, two popular web series. One thing is sure: Adetiba’s best is yet to come.

Mo Abudu

Filmmaker, media mogul, philanthropist, Mo Abudu is a woman of many parts and one who wears many hats. Abudu has been the brain behind several Nollywood blockbusters including ‘The Wedding Party’ franchise, ‘The Royal Hotel Hibiscus’, ‘Chief Daddy’, ‘Your Excellency’ and ‘Olutore’, as executive producer. The EbonyLife TV CEO also birthed several inspirational television series including ‘The Governor,’ ‘Desperate Housewives Africa’ and ‘Sons of the Caliphate’. Her remarkable strides have seen her receive several awards and recognitions.

Genevieve Nnaji

With strings of awards and recognitions, Genevieve Nnaji has established herself as a household name in the country’s movie industry. Just like her impressive stints as an actress, the 41-year-old has continued to dazzle as a movie director. Genevieve Nnaji made her directorial debut in ‘Lionheart’, her 2018 movie. The movie became an instant hit and was nominated for the 2020 Oscars — although it was eventually disqualified.

Tope Oshin

Tope Oshin is another Nigerian filmmaker with impressive career strides. A television and film director, producer and casting director, listed as one of the most influential Nigerians in film in 2019, Oshin has directed several celebrated Nollywood movies including ‘Fifty,’ ‘Journey to Self,’ ‘In Line’, ‘We Don’t Live Here Anymore” and ‘Up North’. She is also known for directing series such as ‘Hush,’ ‘Hotel Majestic,’ ‘The Apprentice Africa,’ ‘Shuga’ (season 3 and 6), ‘Tinsel’ and ‘Money’. The producer cum director also inspired several other short films such as ‘The Young Smoker’, ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ and ‘New Horizons.’

Jade Osiberu

Another Nigerian female director, whose name easily rings a bell, is Jade Osiberu. The graduate of computer and systems engineering from the University of Manchester, London, made her directorial debut with ‘Isoken’, a 2017 movie. She has since continued to blaze the trail and pioneered several hit projects including ‘Sugar Rush’, a 2019 film. In spite of the initial controversies that trailed its release, ‘Sugar Rush’ resonated with many Nigerian movie enthusiasts and dominated charts. The project was also included in the 10-highest grossing movies of the decade.

Omoni Oboli

An established writer, actress, producer and director, Omoni Oboli has etched her name among contemporary Nigerian women for inspiring their world, particularly in the movie industry. Since she made her debut as a director in ‘Being Mrs. Elliot’, a 2014 movie, Oboli has become many movie lovers’ favourite due to her creative prowess. She has directed several movies including ‘Okafor Law’, and ‘Moms At War’. She took the movie landscape by storm in 2019 with ‘Love is War’ and ‘Wives On Strike: The Revolution’, two acclaimed projects.

Patience Oghre-Imobhio

A graduate of theatre arts from the University of Jos, Patience Oghre- Imobhio has also etched her name as a renowned film and television director. Oghre-Imobhio has directed several movies as well as television series including ‘Dominos’, ‘Everyday People’, ‘Dear Mother’, ‘ Three Wise Men’ and ‘Busted’. In 2019, she also directed ‘Knockout’, a popular movie by Wale Adenuga Productions.

Biodun Stephen

Biodun Stephen is a film director and screenwriter with credits for major romantic comedies and dramas including ‘Picture Perfect’, ‘The Visit’, ‘Ovy’s Voice’ and Africa Magic series ‘Unbroken’. She began her filmmaking career in 2014, with the release of ‘The Visit’.

