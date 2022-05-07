Top 10 spots to visit on Mambilla Plateau

Background Berthel Moseglad (Oladimeji Oluwasegun), from Ekiti State, is a Nigerian awarding-winning tour guide and tour operator resident in the Mambilla Plateau. He is a specialist tour guide on Mambila Plateau tour, a region that he has special affinity and romance with. He ventured to the region as a Corp member for his mandatory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 2015 and fell in love with the region and its people. He has since then remained in the region and developed a special relationship, which has seen him become a specialist tour guide, and tour operator on the Mambilla Plateau, a region he neither knew about nor visited prior to 2015. He is the founder of Nature Connect, an inbound tourism promotion company based at the Mambilla Plateau. No doubt Mambilla Plateau is a natural haven, exuding bliss and serenading beauty while its offers lots of unique sights and attractions to explore. Below are his top 10 picks for visitors wishing to catch a glimpse of the vast enclave:

Welcoming monkeys One of the events to look out for on the Mambilla Plateau is the monkeys that normally come out to welcome people to the kingdom of Mambilla. Not that alone, they will be there to bid you farewell as you go back too. They have been doing that for years and it has become an exciting tradition. All they ask for is “saraba” (yes, Saraba as we do call it). That is what you bring for them. The gift can be banana, bread, carrot or anything edible. When you hand out gifts to them they wag their tails in appreciation. In case, you will be on the Mambilla Plateau, kindly bring bananas for these waiting monkeys. They are waiting to say welcome and good bye to Mambilla. Historical town of Maisamari

Historically, this settlement was not one of the stops – over in Mambilla Plateau but all that changed when before the plebiscite election of 1961 to determine where Mambilla Plateau will belong; Nigeria or Cameroun, the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, visited Mambilla Plateau and was received at Maisamari, where he delivered his message urging the people to remain with Nigeria and left. That is not the only reason that makes Maisamari a place to visit when you come to Mambilla Plateau. The land has eight different marvellous waterfalls, and three distinct caves among many other tourist attractions. 3. Source of River Taraba Taraba State like other states such as Osun, and Ogun were named after rivers. Unlike some other places, the source of the river which the state is named after is hardly accesdible. However, the river flows from somewhere around Maisamari village through Gashaka Local Government Area to join River Benue. When next you think of Mambilla, think of visiting the source of Taraba River.

The coldest settlement in West Africa When visiting Taraba State, tourists are advised about the type of clothing to bring along. Taraba tends to be a very hot region especially during the dry season of the year, reaching up to 45 degrees. At the same time, we are mindful of the cold season, which is on the extreme because the coldest settlement on the Mambilla Plateau measures at times to seven degree centigrade on a very hot sunny day and two degree centigrade at night. Here is my advice, when you want to come to Mambilla Plateau, plan to weather the cold because it is the coldest region in West Africa. Historic town of Mayondaga

The historic settlement dates back to hundreds of years. The settlement used to be the biggest town on the Mambilla Plateau. The first ever local government headquarters is a unique place to visit. If you really want to see beautiful ranges of mountain view then Mayondaga is a place to visit

Highest settlement above sea level

in West Africa Do you know some people are staying at the peak of West Africa? I mean they are above the sea level. Here is a settlement at average of 1, 800 meters above sea level. Do you want to experience life above West Africa? Then come to Mambilla Plateau.

Apple Plantation

Mambilla Plateau grows very well temperate plants which include avocado, apple, strawberry, blackberry, white carrot and many others.

When you are coming to Mambilla Plateau, think of agro tourism.

Tea Farm

The Mammilla harbours one of the best tea farm regions in the world, with its expansive tea farm that is a delight to explore. It is a beautiful, blissful and serene scenery to behold.

Tea Factory

It is the only place in Nigeria where tea where tea is farmed, processed and packaged. Visiting Tea Farm factory ticks many boxes when we talk about tourism because of its many unique attractions which include sightseeing as you will see a whole lot for yourself. Food tourism: You will be offered right on the spot tea (different kinds of tea). Agro tourism: You will be exposed to the basic knowledge on how tea is grown, historic fact about the plants, economic value and so many more. Research/educational: The process of tea turning from leaf to black coloured liquid packed full with many nutrients is worth the visit to Mambilla when we talk about research.

Human rock

There are four documented human rocks on the Mambilla Plateau. Various reports have it that human turned to those rocks. One of them has the story back then that a young beautiful damsel went to the stream to fetch water. On getting to the stream she couldn’t find water (that’s actually strange because till now the streams on the Mambilla Plateau don’t dry all year round). The young lady decided not to go back home. She went up the hill and sat there. People came to plead with her to return home, but she refused. On the third day right on the spot where she was standing a flat rock grew out from the ground and the lady could not be found till today. It was gathered that years back the rock used to talk. All the human rocks on the Mambilla have a story backing them up.

Endnote

These are just the top 10 out of many sites to visit. Waterfalls didn’t make the list despite the fact that Mambilla Plateau has over 100 different unique breathtaking waterfalls. Among them is Barup Waterfall, which is one of the most famed and talked about waterfalls in Nigeria. It houses the Mambilla Hydro Electric Dam. Also, the top 10 caves on the Mambilla Plateau were not mentioned and a lots more. This shows that Mambilla Plateau, a rare tourist haven, has a lot to offer.

