Top 100 Richest People In The World

Following the recent release of the latest World’s Billionaire by Forbes, an American-based business magazine, here are the names of the people that made it to the top 100 richest persons globally in 2023.

These are men and women who have distinguished themselves through hard work, dedication and commitment to results-oriented goals.

New Telegraph compilation of this enviable list of the top 100 richest individuals that have become world economic leaders, who have made an imprint in the economic sector of their countries are carefully listed below with their net worth and the businesses they are into.

Name. Net-worth

Main source of Wealth

1. Bernard Arnault & family $211B

LVMH

2. Elon Musk $180B Tesla, SpaceX

3. Jeff Bezos $114 B Amazon

4. Larry Ellison $107 B Oracle

5. Warren Buffett $106 B Berkshire Hathaway

6. Bill Gates 104 B Microsoft

7. Michael Bloomberg $94.5 B Bloomberg LP

8. Carlos Slim Helu & family $93 B Telecom

9. Mukesh Ambani $83.4 B Diversified

10. Steve Ballmer $80.7 B Microsoft

11. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family $80.5 B

L’Oréal

12. Larry Page. $79.2B Google

13. Amancio Ortega $77.3 B Zara

14. Sergey Brin $76 B Google

15. Zhong Shanshan $68 B Beverages, pharmaceuticals

16. Mark Zuckerberg $64.4 B Facebook

17. Charles Koch $59 B Koch Industries

18. Julia Koch & family $59 B Koch Industries

19. Jim Walton $58.8 B Walmart

20. Rob Walton $57.6 B Walmart

21. Alice Walton $56.7 B Walmart

22. David Thomson & family $54.4 B Media

23. Michael Dell $50.1 B Dell Technologies

24. Gautam Adani $47.2 B Infrastructure, commodities

25. Phil Knight & family $45.1 B Nike

26. Zhang Yiming $45 B TikTok

27. Dieter Schwarz $42.9 B Retail

28. François Pinault & family $40.1 B Luxury goods

29. Klaus-Michael Kuehne $39.1 B Shipping

30. Giovanni Ferrero $38.9 B Nutella, chocolates

31. Jacqueline Mars $38.3 B

Candy, pet food

31. John Mars $38.3 B

Candy, pet food

33. Li Ka-shing $38 B

Diversified

34. Ma Huateng $35.3 B

Internet media

35. Miriam Adelson & family $35 B

Casinos

35. Ken Griffin $35 B

Hedge funds

37. Mark Mateschitz $34.7 B

Red Bull

38. Robin Zeng $33.4 B

Batteries

39. Tadashi Yanai & family $32.6 B

Fashion retail

40. Len Blavatnik $32.1 B

Music, chemicals

41. Alain Wertheimer $31.6 B

Chanel

41. Gerard Wertheimer $31.6 B Chanel

43. Gianluigi Aponte $31.2 B

Shipping

43. Rafaela Aponte-Diamant $31.2B

Shipping

45. Colin Zheng Huang $30.2 B

E-commerce

46. Reinhold Wuerth & family$29.7B

Fasteners

47. Lee Shau Kee $29.5 B

Real estate

48. Jeff Yass $28.5 B

Trading, investments

49. Jim Simons $28.1 B

Hedge funds

50. Stephen Schwarzman $27.8 B

Investments

51. Susanne Klatten $27.4 B

BMW, pharmaceuticals

52. Gina Rinehart $27 B

Mining

53. William Lei Ding $26.7 B

Online games

54. Germán Larrea Mota Velasco & family $26.6 B

Mining

55. Shiv Nadar $25.6 B

Software services

56. Low Tuck Kwong $25.5 B

Coal

57. Thomas Peterffy $25.3 B

Discount brokerage

58. Andrey Melnichenko & family $25.2 B

Fertilizers, coal

59. Stefan Quandt $24.6 B

BMW

60. MacKenzie Scott $24.4 B

Amazon

61. R. Budi Hartono $24.2 B

Banking, tobacco

62. Vladimir Potanin $23.7 B

Metals

63. Jack Ma $23.5 B

E-commerce

64. He Xiangjian & family $23.4 B

Home appliances

65. Iris Fontbona & family $23.1 B

Mining

65. Michael Hartono $23.1 B

Banking, tobacco

67. James Ratcliffe $22.9 B

Chemicals

68. Cyrus Poonawalla $22.6 B

Vaccines

69. Masayoshi Son $22.4 B

Internet, telecom

70. Vladimir Lisin $22.1 B

Steel, transport

71. Emmanuel Besnier $22 B

Cheese

72. Abigail Johnson $21.6 B

Fidelity

73. Leonid Mikhelson & family $21.6 B

Gas, chemicals

74. Lukas Walton $21.2 B

Walmart

75. Wang Wei $21.2 B

Package delivery

76. Jensen Huang $21.1 B Semiconductors

77. Leonard Lauder $21 B Estee Lauder

77.Takemitsu Takizaki$21 B Sensors

79. Alexey Mordashov & family $20.9 B Steel, investments

80. Vagit Alekperov $20.5 B Oil

81.Thomas Frist, Jr. & family $20.2 B Hospitals

82. Andrew Forrest $19.6 B Mining

83.Ray Dalio $19.1 B Hedge funds

84. Li Shufu $19 B Automobiles

84. Wang Wenyin $19 B Mining, copper products

86. Eyal Ofer $18.9 B Real estate, shipping

86. Qin Yinglin $18.9 B Pig breeding

88. Wang Chuanfu $18.7 B Batteries, automobiles

89. Harold Hamm & family $18.5 B Oil and Gas 90. David Tepper $18.5 B Hedge funds 91. Gennady Timchenko $18.5 B Oil, gas 92. Daniel Gilbert $18 B Quicken Loans 93. Lakshmi Mittal $17.7 B Steel 94. Steve Cohen $17.5 B Hedge funds 95. Carl Icahn $17.5 B Investments 96. Savitri Jindal & family $17.5 B Steel 97. Donald Bren $17.4 B Real estate 97. John Menard, Jr. $17.4 B Home improvement stores 99. Rupert Murdoch & family $17.B Newspapers, TV network 100. Vicky Safra & family $16.7 B Banking

