Top 100 Richest People In The World

Following the recent release of the latest World’s Billionaire by Forbes, an American-based business magazine, here are the names of the people that made it to the top 100 richest persons globally in 2023.
These are men and women who have distinguished themselves through hard work, dedication and commitment to results-oriented goals.
New Telegraph compilation of this enviable list of the top 100 richest individuals that have become world economic leaders, who have made an imprint in the economic sector of their countries are carefully listed below with their net worth and the businesses they are into.
Name. Net-worth
Main source of Wealth
1. Bernard Arnault & family $211B
LVMH
2. Elon Musk $180B Tesla, SpaceX
3. Jeff Bezos $114 B Amazon
4. Larry Ellison $107 B Oracle
5. Warren Buffett $106 B Berkshire Hathaway
6. Bill Gates 104 B Microsoft
7. Michael Bloomberg $94.5 B Bloomberg LP
8. Carlos Slim Helu & family $93 B Telecom
9. Mukesh Ambani $83.4 B Diversified
10. Steve Ballmer $80.7 B Microsoft
11. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family $80.5 B
L’Oréal
12. Larry Page. $79.2B Google
13. Amancio Ortega $77.3 B Zara
14. Sergey Brin $76 B Google
15. Zhong Shanshan $68 B Beverages, pharmaceuticals
16. Mark Zuckerberg $64.4 B Facebook
17. Charles Koch $59 B Koch Industries
18. Julia Koch & family $59 B Koch Industries
19. Jim Walton $58.8 B Walmart
20. Rob Walton $57.6 B Walmart
21. Alice Walton $56.7 B Walmart
22. David Thomson & family $54.4 B Media
23. Michael Dell $50.1 B Dell Technologies
24. Gautam Adani $47.2 B Infrastructure, commodities
25. Phil Knight & family $45.1 B Nike
26. Zhang Yiming $45 B TikTok
27. Dieter Schwarz $42.9 B Retail
28. François Pinault & family $40.1 B Luxury goods
29. Klaus-Michael Kuehne $39.1 B Shipping
30. Giovanni Ferrero $38.9 B Nutella, chocolates
31. Jacqueline Mars $38.3 B
Candy, pet food
31. John Mars $38.3 B
Candy, pet food
33. Li Ka-shing $38 B
Diversified
34. Ma Huateng $35.3 B
Internet media
35. Miriam Adelson & family $35 B
Casinos
35. Ken Griffin $35 B
Hedge funds
37. Mark Mateschitz $34.7 B
Red Bull
38. Robin Zeng $33.4 B
Batteries
39. Tadashi Yanai & family $32.6 B
Fashion retail
40. Len Blavatnik $32.1 B
Music, chemicals
41. Alain Wertheimer $31.6 B
Chanel
41. Gerard Wertheimer $31.6 B Chanel
43. Gianluigi Aponte $31.2 B
Shipping
43. Rafaela Aponte-Diamant $31.2B
Shipping
45. Colin Zheng Huang $30.2 B
E-commerce
46. Reinhold Wuerth & family$29.7B
Fasteners
47. Lee Shau Kee $29.5 B
Real estate
48. Jeff Yass $28.5 B
Trading, investments
49. Jim Simons $28.1 B
Hedge funds
50. Stephen Schwarzman $27.8 B
Investments
51. Susanne Klatten $27.4 B
BMW, pharmaceuticals
52. Gina Rinehart $27 B
Mining
53. William Lei Ding $26.7 B
Online games
54. Germán Larrea Mota Velasco & family $26.6 B
Mining
55. Shiv Nadar $25.6 B
Software services
56. Low Tuck Kwong $25.5 B
Coal
57. Thomas Peterffy $25.3 B
Discount brokerage
58. Andrey Melnichenko & family $25.2 B
Fertilizers, coal
59. Stefan Quandt $24.6 B
BMW
60. MacKenzie Scott $24.4 B
Amazon
61. R. Budi Hartono $24.2 B
Banking, tobacco
62. Vladimir Potanin $23.7 B
Metals
63. Jack Ma $23.5 B
E-commerce
64. He Xiangjian & family $23.4 B
Home appliances
65. Iris Fontbona & family $23.1 B
Mining
65. Michael Hartono $23.1 B
Banking, tobacco
67. James Ratcliffe $22.9 B
Chemicals
68. Cyrus Poonawalla $22.6 B
Vaccines
69. Masayoshi Son $22.4 B
Internet, telecom
70. Vladimir Lisin $22.1 B
Steel, transport
71. Emmanuel Besnier $22 B
Cheese
72. Abigail Johnson $21.6 B
Fidelity
73. Leonid Mikhelson & family $21.6 B
Gas, chemicals
74. Lukas Walton $21.2 B
Walmart
75. Wang Wei $21.2 B
Package delivery
