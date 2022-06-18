Top 25 beaches in the wor ld

Travellers’Choice Award recently released the list of its top 25 beaches in the world; beaches it says travellers live for and wish to explore before the end of their sojourn on earth. With summer season upon us, Saturday Telegraph presents you these top rated 25 beaches in the world by Travellers’ Choice Awards. These are beaches exuding white sands, rugged coastlines, and many more that travellers dream of all year long

1.Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales “An absolutely idyllic setting. Golden sand edging crystal clear blue water with gently lapping waves – it’s what postcards were made for.”

2.Varadero Beach – Varadero, Cuba “Postcard perfect. The water was the bluest I’ve ever seen and the sand was powdery white.”

Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia “Words cannot capture how spectacular this beach is. Long stretches of white sand and crystal blue water. World class snorkeling for beginners as well as experienced.” Quarta Praia – Morro de Sao Paulo, Brazil “Warm water with amazing views. When the sea calms down it forms amazing natural pools. When in Morro de São Paolo this beach is a must see.” Eagle Beach – Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba “Tranquil and pristine, the water is beautifully clear with no rocks or seaweed. The beach stretches as far as you can see.” Radhanagar Beach – Havelock Island, Andaman and Nicobar Islands “Amazing clear turquoise water, mangrove forests in the background, pristine white sand and not too deep” Baia do Sancho – Fernando de Noronha, Brazil “A beautiful remote beach that can only be reached by descending ladders and stone steps. The majestic bluffs will take your breath away.” Trunk Bay Beach -Virgin Islands National Park, St. John “Great snorkeling with lobster, tarpon, squid, sea turtles and a beautiful beach, great place at sunset.” Baia dos Golfinhos – Praia da Pipa, Brazil “Whenever you go, there’s no doubt you’ll see dolphins! But the landscape alone is breathtaking. Spiaggia dei Conigli Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily “One of the marvels of the world. White sand beach, turquoise water, cooling sea breeze. Prepare for a 20-minute walk to get to the beach, but once you are there you feel like you’re not on Earth.” Cable Beach – Broome, Australia “The sunsets are amazing, spacious grassed picnic areas, iconic camel rides and beach side restaurants.” Praia da Falesia – Olhos de Agua, Portugal “Gorgeous red sand cliffs lead to the green-blue ocean and a white sand beach that seemingly stretches forever.” Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area – Puako, Hawaii “There is a small set of rocks that provided some of the best snorkeling we saw on the island! The water was crystal clear and the brightly coloured tropical fish plentiful.” Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida “Absolutely beautiful beach with silky quartz sand! Great beach for people watching, sunsets, breakfast/morning walk on beach and finding sand dollars.” Maho Bay Beach – Cruz Bay, St. John “A beautiful white sand beach known for snorkeling with sea turtles. We saw countless turtles and an octopus while snorkeling just off the beach.” Poipu Beach Park – Poipu, Hawaii “There was amazing snorkeling area, a small beach shielded from the waves for the little ones, and surfing all within a short distance of each other.” Playa de Muro Beach -Playa de Muro, Spain “Playa de Muro has a wonderful, sandy beach with a warm, clear turquoise sea. Ideal for children because of its gentle, shallow waters.” Playa Manuel Antonio – Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica “Beautiful beach with patches of sparkly black sand and very few waves, idyllic to float and bask.” Playa Norte – Isla Mujeres “The water is clear and every beautiful shade of blue you can imagine. It’s the very essence of true paradise.” Nungwi Beach – Nungwi, Tanzania “Amazing combination of white, velvet- like sands and water changing colours throughout the day, from light blue to emerald green.” Magens Bay -Magens Bay, St. Thomas “Beautiful Beach! Gorgeous colours! Great snorkeling right off the beach. Bring flippers if you want to get out a bit further to see some turtles.” Nissi Beach – Ayia Napa, Cyprus “Longish sweeping beach with lovely clear warm water with various tavernas along the way. Loads of sunbeds with umbrellas.” Bavaro Beach -Bavaro, Dominican Republic “The water is as crystal clear as you see in a magazine and the beach is well maintained with no rocks. A place of total relaxation.” Balos Lagoon – Kissamos, Greece “Feels like another planet. A breathtaking place with a lagoon on one side and a beach on the other.” Yonaha Maehama Beach – Miyakojima, Japan “It’s a beach you can dream about. A lot of sand, clear and warm water and these views. It’s a perfect vacation spot.”

