Top 3 most expensive fruits in the world

Yubari Melon Melons are the most expensive species of any fruit in the world. A pair of Yubari Melan was auctioned in 2014 for $26,000. At $26,000, Yubari melon is worth N12, 272, 000 million in Naira.

 

This melon grows in Hokkaido Island near Sapporo and is a hybrid variety of other sweet melons.

 

Densuke Watermelon This particular watermelon is black. It is a fruit that is grown especially in northeastern Iceland of Japan. In 2008, this watermelon was auctioned for more than $6,100. Which is N2, 879, 200 million when converted to Nigerian currency.

 

Ruby Roman Grapes Cultivation of Ruby Roman Grapes first started in the year 2008 in Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan.

 

According to some sources, the price of a bunch of Ruby Roman grapes is $910. When converted to Nigerian currency, Ruby Roman grapes are worth N429, 520.

