Top 5 amazing facts you should know about Yarden

Okereke Blessed Jordan, popularly known as Yarden is a singer and songwriter who comes from a music and entertainment enthusiastic family.
The 19 years old who is the newest male signee of the Etins Record family was raised in Lagos but a native of Abia state.
Here are 5 things you don’t know about him.
He was born Okereke Blessed Jordan.
He has been making music professionally since 2019.