News

Top 5 amazing facts you should know about Yarden

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Okereke Blessed Jordan, popularly known as Yarden is a singer and songwriter who comes from a music and entertainment enthusiastic family.

The 19 years old who is the newest male signee of the Etins Record family was raised in Lagos but a native of Abia state.

Here are 5 things you don’t know about him.

  1. He was born Okereke Blessed Jordan.

  2. He is a native of Abia State but was raised in Lagos State.

  3. He comes from a music and entertainment enthusiastic family.

  4. He is signed to Etins Records Limited.

  5. He has been making music professionally since 2019.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

…mulls establishment of more technical schools

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun State government has said it is looking into Ogun West’s request for the establishment of more technical and vocational colleges in the area. The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, said this during the inauguration of the renovated block of classrooms at Government Science and Technical College, Ayetoro, in Yewa […]
News

Loss of accreditation: Abia Poly Rector assures of govt’s intervention

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Rector of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, Professor Okorie Kalu Osonwa, has alayed the fears of thousands of students of the institution whose academic fate is hanging in the balance over the withdrawal of accreditation by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). Addressing the students at the school premises, the rector assured them of […]
News

Lack of confidence in PHCs crippling health delivery system –Lawmaker

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Chairman, House Committee on Health, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, has said that lack of confidence on primary health care (PHC) centres by majority of Nigerians, was crippling an effective delivery of health care services in the country.   Sununu, who made this known during a meeting with the management of Lady Helen Child Health Foundation […]

Leave a Reply