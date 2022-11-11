Arts & Entertainments

Top 5 contestants emerge in Afrobeat reality show, ‘Naija Star Search’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

From 4000 contestants who submitted entries to seventeen contestants who made it to the show, top five contestants have finally emerged for the final rounds of the Naija Star Search Talent Show. Skimzo, Eniola, Kachi, Melo and Greysky made it to the top five. Toms, the lady with the melodious voice that got the judges crying after performing late Sound Sultan’s song last week, was unlucky as she was evicted in the following episode. The last episode saw the contestants perform their original Afrobeats songs.

At this level of the competition, the judges are looking for originality, street credibility and creativity in the talents that can soar them to a global stage. The judges worked with them, providing mentorship to finetune their original songs. The show aired last Sunday saw an electrifying performance from these young talents. Unfortunately for Toms, her song choice couldn’t match up with her peers, based on the judges’ decision. The highlight of the show was Asha Gangali’s performance of his new single. Naija Star Search is a collaboration between StarTimes Nigeria and Ke n n i s Music toward preserving Afrobeats. Naija Star Search is a reality show aimed at discovering the next generation of afrobeats superstars.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Man drives into dam after following Google Maps directions

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

An Indian man has drowned after driving his car into a dam while allegedly following Google Maps Navigation directions. According to the report by the Indian Express, Satish Ghule, 34, was driving his employer, Guru Shekhar, 42, and his friend, Sameer Rajurkar, 44, on Sunday in Akole town, Ahmednagar district in the state of Maharashtra. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Fans react as Headies disqualifies Portable

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

There have been mixed reactions and social media banters since organisers of the Headies Awards disqualified singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, from its 15th edition scheduled to hold later this year. The organisers cited a claim that he’s the founder of One million Boys, a suspected cult group in Lagos, as another ground for disqualification. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian woman narrates experience in the hands of her abusive mother

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Nigerian woman who made a choice not to ever have kids in her lifetime, has recounted the constant abuse she endured in the hands of her mother. The lady identified as Ukwu Ose said she decided not to have kids because she doesn’t want to treat them the way her mother treated her. Ukwu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica