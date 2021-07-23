Top 6 contestants emerge as The Voice Nigeria enters final stage

The Voice Nigeria, a reality TV show, has entered its final stage with the top six contestants emerging out of the 25 that started. Naomi Mac, Esther, Dapo, Kitah, Kpee and Eazzie have scaled through to the semifinal stage of the show. The six talents will slug it out among themselves to determine who will go through to the next stage that will lead to the final.

The development comes after the exit of Nuel Ayo and Anu in the last episode of the show. Nancy Isime, the show’s host, said all the six talents would require the viewers’ votes to increase their chances of climbing to the final stage. The coaches for this year’s edition of the musical contest include Falz, Yemi Alade, Waje, and Dare.

In a statement, Folake Ani-Mumuney, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, First Bank Nigeria Ltd, which is the show’s lead sponsor for this year’s edition of the show, said the show is designed to discover and promote talented singers in the country, adding that the contest is aimed at promoting a diversified economy in line with the federal government’s diversification policy.

Like this: Like Loading...