Top 6 hairstyles for the season

Just like clothes, shoes and other fashion accessories that women

are crazy about this festive season, beautiful hairstyles are also

high in demand to complete the look.

Trending hairstyles are extraordinary and sometimes pretty elaborate.

Worn by the women as a crown, they are quite captivating and

sometimes come with complicated designs.

Hairstyle for Nigerian women is much more than self perception.

It is a medium of self expression and helps to build confidence.

Here are some of the best hairstyles to look out for this season

Bone straight wigs: toping the list of wigs that is high in demand

this season is the bank breaking bone straight wigs. Women are

all about wigs. It is ranked as the most sought after hair accessory.

Wigs have also become really trendy in the Nigerian fashion market.

They are comfortable, affordable and stress free. Wigs are popular

demand because they save most women the stress of visiting the

salon often.

Afro hairstyle: this throw back hairstyle is back in trend. The African

hair texture is natural afro, standing all curled up and kinky.

Now, there are several synthetic weaves to help achieve this style.

Nigerian women would rock their hair in Afro style. Even on the

runway, this afro kinky style is showcased thereby promoting the

beauty of the typical African woman. So if you are thinking of going

all African, afro is your plug.

Ghana weaving: one of the best hairstyles in Africa is the Ghana

weave. Originated from cornrows which is the traditional style of

weaving with a modern twist initiated by Ghanaians. Ladies cannot

get enough of this thin front hairline weave that enhances the facial

features. Ghana weaving Whether weaved to the back or upwards,

straight or spiraling, this hairstyle took the regular patewo, shuku

and all back to a whole new level.

Classic African braids; Braids: good old braids never goes out of

trend. Its an all year long trendy hairstyle. Popularly called Bob

Marley style in the past but now, there are several upgraded styles

of braids. There are side braids, tight braids, box braids, loose braids,

one million braids, this Hairstyle has been worn by almost every

woman. Be it box braids, Loose braids, feathers, long or short, these

style can be made according to preferred size and length. Based on

how long, how full, the size and skills of the stylist.

The braid styles have evolved so much that different methods are

being used to make them. It can be made with Brazilian wool, crochet

or kinky braid. It can also be made colorfully and styled to taste.

Locks braids: for those who are not fans of dread locks but would

love to wear one for a short while as a change of style, locks braid

is your hair plug. There are several synthetic weaves and crotchets

to help achieve this style. Used not just as a protective style, faux

locs helps in hair growth, especially for the natural hair folks. It

takes a lot to maintain this style especially if it is being considered

to be worn long term.

Synthetic weaves: the undying love African women have for long

flowing hair led to the invention of synthetic weaves (made with

synthetic fibers) popularly called weave-on. This hairstyle came

before the rave for real human hair took over. It can be short, medium

or full stretch long. It can also be silky, curly or wavy. 100%

human hair, virgin hair, Brazilian and Peruvian hair as well as the

synthetic hair is no doubt part of the Nigerian hairstyles.

