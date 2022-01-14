Top Aesthetics Continues to Raise the Bar on Patient Care

Cosmetic surgery has long been regarded as a safe and effective way to look and feel younger and better. However, it doesn’t come without risks. While complications that arise due to cosmetic procedures are rare, they can still happen. According to the Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery-Global Open editorial, about 7% of cosmetic procedures result in minor complications with at least one in every 20,000 of them resulting in death.

Despite these encouraging figures, it’s only natural for cosmetic surgery facilities to prioritize patient care and safety to become industry leaders. After all, one wants to avoid such incidents from ever happening in their lives.

One company that continues to raise the bar for patient care and safety is a Florida-based firm Top Aesthetics.

South Florida has become a hub for cosmetic surgery, with dozens of clinics around the Miami area offering these types of services.

Unfortunately, many of these centers offer substandard care. These clinics often attract clients by advertising very low pricing. When applied to the industry, this is a dangerous combination because it often results in unnecessary injury or infection.

That’s why Dr. Humberto Palladino and Dr. Gabriel Palladino, founders of Top Aesthetics, decided to raise the bar across the board, creating a new, much higher safety standard for the care of their patients.

Top Aesthetics has mastered the critical post-operative management in all of its procedures. They are also committed to providing top-of-the-line personalized care, safety, privacy, and comfort. The company goes above and beyond in fulfilling genuine patient care to everyone on their client list.

But how exactly do they put patient care first?

Safety is built into their system, from the moment a patient hires their services, Top Aesthetics makes sure that they are suitable for surgery before moving forward. They continue providing this excellent patient care even after the operation — until the patient fully recovers.

Furthermore, automated processes with human oversight allow for a significant decrease in errors. Implementing the right tools along the whole process ensures the patients receive the best care before, during, and after the treatments or procedures.

The company prides itself on giving first-class service and results at a fair price point. Aside from being recognized for delivering reliable and outstanding results to all of their patients, they also offer a concierge service with transportation, private care, massages, and private suites in their quest to provide constant value.

On top of all these, Top Aesthetics also became ahead of its peers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company already had a very efficient cloud-based proprietary AI system that helped grow sales amid lockdowns.

Top Aesthetics has received multiple recognition and awards internationally because of its commitment to excellence and unmatched patient care. All of their surgeons are board-certified and have completed training in top surgery programs in North America.

Despite their already impressive record, Top Aesthetics does not plan to let up anytime soon. For this year, Top Aesthetics is developing a revolutionary mobile application to bring the patient’s experience to the next level. And for 2022, Top Aesthetics is planning to launch its first-ever MedSpa clinic that features minimally-invasive and non-invasive services, such as fillers, Botox, IV therapy, and regenerative medicine services.

Top Aesthetics proves that by always putting patient care first, they will continue to become trailblazers in the aesthetics industry. Business practices like these are always a welcome sight in the medical field because it helps ensure that patients have safe surgeries and an improved quality of life.

