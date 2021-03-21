Sports

Top African stars storm Lagos for MoC Grand Prix

The third edition of the Making of Champions Grand Prix will witness for the first time international flavour as top athletes across Africa will be storming the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos, the venue of the meet scheduled for March 30 and 31.

 

The meet initially scheduled to take place on April 2 and 3 was brought forward following the rescheduling of the National Sports Festival (NSF) to April 2 to 14.

 

According to the organisers of the Grand Prix, MoC, they have already received over 800 entries from athletes across Africa. Athletes from Kenya, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, Togo, Benin Republic, Mali, Senegal, Congo and The Gambia have signalled their intention to storm Lagos for the event, with qualification for the Tokyo Olympics up for grabs.

 

It was also revealed that the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) have decided to partner with MoC for a successful competition.

 

Speaking ahead of the championship, the MoC Founder/ CEO, Bambo Akani, appreciated the Olamide George-led AFN for coming to support the organisation while also explaining the reason behind the change in date.

 

The 3rd MoC Grand Prix is set to feature about 30 events as contained in the Invitation letter sent to clubs and national associations.

