Top business strategists converge for TLP’s summit

Renowned American Leadership coach and Human Resource consultant, Liz Wiseman, and a host of top Nigerian business strategists are set to share insights on strategies for growth and productivity with business leaders and top professionals at the second West African Business Leaders’ Summit (WABLS), taking place virtually on September 29, 2021.

According to a press release, the summit, organised by The Leadership Project (TLP) and sponsored by the Global Leadership Network, USA, in partnership with Zenera Consulting and Vision International Leadership Consultancy, has as its theme, “The multiplier effect.”

The statement said the seminar will examine strategies by which current and aspiring business leaders and professionals can grow their productivity and influence by empowering those around them.

Researcher, author and executive advisor who teaches leadership to executives around the world, Liz Wiseman, is the author of New York Times bestseller, “Multipliers: How the best leaders make everyone smarter.

