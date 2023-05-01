Top Clubs Battling For James Maddison

Premiere Leagues clubs are registering their interest in potential signings that suit their profile before the transfer window opens, and one of such players that would potentially have a plethora of suitors is James Maddison.

Dean Smith’s side is battling relegation but Maddison will be sold even if Leicester remain in the Premier League.

Newcastle have shown interest in Maddison in the last two transfer windows, while Tottenham’s need for creativity has seen them register their interest.