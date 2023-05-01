Top Clubs Battling For James Maddison

Premiere Leagues clubs are registering their interest in potential signings that suit their profile before the transfer window opens, and one of such players that would potentially have a plethora of suitors is James Maddison.
Dean Smith’s side is battling relegation but Maddison will be sold even if Leicester remain in the Premier League.
Newcastle have shown interest in Maddison in the last two transfer windows, while Tottenham’s need for creativity has seen them register their interest.
United’s priority is signing a top centre forward but Ten Hag would like to alleviate the creative burden on Bruno Fernandes’ shoulders.
Maddison has proven in the last 18 months that he’s tactically adaptable by playing on the left flank and in deeper midfield positions.