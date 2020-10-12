Metro & Crime

Top Customs officer commits suicide over missing files

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

An Assistant Comptroller at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Headquarters, Abuja, reportedly committed suicide at a location in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja over alleged missing files.

 

A family source, who narrated the incident to New Telegraph, gave the name of deceased Assistant Comptroller Abdul Omuya Sanni.

 

He worked in the Investigation Unit at the NCS Headquarters, Abuja. Sanni (58) hailed from the North Central part of Kogi State. He was transferred to Abuja from Lagos early this year. He resided with his family at the senior wing quarters of Customs officers at Kuje, where he tied himself to the ceiling with a rope on Saturday.

 

“He was assigned over 70 case files. Some of the files contained very sensitive and criminal cases which are due for hearing in court. He took ill and sought permission to attend to his health in Lagos.

 

On return, he discovered seven out the files had been stolen where he kept them in the office. He has been facing probe over the whereabouts of these files. Whenever he was summoned, he was consistent on his innocence. He was billed to appear before a constituted disciplinary committee on Monday (today). The development upset him, considering that he had barely two years to his retirement from Customs.

 

“On Friday, he pressurised his wife, who came from Lagos on a visit,to return to Lagos. He told his wife to return to Lagos to facilitate his children’s resumption in school. The wife insisted on travelling on Wednesday, after his appearance before the disciplinary committee on Monday (today). He mounted pressure on the wife to leave. The wife left for Lagos on Friday night. He spoke with his wife in transit in the middle of the night, asking about her journey.

 

“His body was discovered on Saturday morning, dangling on the ceiling,” a family source said. Sanni was buried at noon yesterday at Kuje Cemetery in accordance with Islamic rites, the source added. The Chief Public Relations Officer of the Customs, Joseph Atta, confirmed Sanni’s death.

 

He said: “Yes, we lost an officer yesterday (Saturday). I don’t know the circumstances of his death. Our hearts are with the family of the deceased.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Coronavirus: Kwara’s test centre operational soon, says govt

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

*State explains COVID-19 data Kwara State now has a coronavirus testing centre which would be fully operational very soon, just as the state government commended the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for its support and the health workers for their immeasurable sacrifice. Noting that lack of a testing centre had been a major setback, […]
Metro & Crime

Osun rescues 25 trafficked girls From Lebanon

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Osun State government has rescued 25 trafficked girls, who are indigenes of the state, from Lebanon. Governor Adegboyega Oyetola also approved funds for the repatriation of the girls, which has been scheduled for August 12, 2020. The Diaspora Focal Point Officer for the state, Mrs. Titi Fadahunsi-Ajayi, said the girls had been profiled and registered […]
Metro & Crime

Three Oyo cabinet members test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed that three members of the State Executive Council tested positive for coronavirus. The governor in a tweet on Wednesday, said the members have been contacted for treatment. Makinde, who advised residents of the state to take preventive measures against the disease, reiterated that COVID-19 was still in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: