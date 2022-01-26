Business

Top dealing firms transact N1trn shares in FY’21

Ten stockbrokers were responsible for 52.92 per cent of the total value recorded during the period

 

Ten top dealing firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the year 2021 with an exchange of 76.266 billion shares worth N1.009 trillion. Available statistics show that the 10 stockbrokers were responsible for 52.92 per cent of the total value between January 4, 2021 and December 31, 2021.

 

Also, the stockbrokers are responsible for 43.7 per cent of the total volume during the period under review.

 

Analysis of the transactions revealed that Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited dominated with 11.11 per cent or N211.930 billion exchanged in 7.496 billion shares. Cardinal Stone Limited followed with a record of N143.601 billion or 7.53 per cent in 15.229 billion shares.

 

Rencap Securities Limited accounted for N107.022 billion or 5.61 per cent. EFG Herms Nigeria Limited exchanged 106.142 billion in 5.51 per cent. Meristem Stockbrokers Limited traded N89.460 billion or 4.69 per cent, while Investment One Stockbrokers Limited accounted for N84.136 billion or 4.41 per cent.

 

APT Securities Limited traded  N73.316 billion or 3.84 per cent in 8.763 billion shares. FBN Quest Securities Limited traded N71.548 billion or 3.75 per cent exchanged in 5,534 shares while Apel Asset Limited exchanged N68.946 billion or 3.61 per cent in 4.878 billion shares while Cordros Securities Limited traded N54.506 billion or 2.86 per cent. Market operators have continued to express concerns over low positive sentiments in the nation’s bourse.

 

As the Nigerian and global investment climate continues to be challenged, foreign investments continue to dwindle and foreign investors whose countries are also economically challenged move their funds back home where earnings are rising.

 

According to Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Johnson Chukwu, to encourage more retail investors to come back to the market, the returns matrix must favour equities against fixed income.

 

“This means that interest rates must be significantly below their current levels. Lower interest rates should however be preceded by lower inflation rates and more stable exchange rates.

 

There is also the need to allow credits back to the capital market. The current CBN policy which has made lending for capital market activities unprofitable for banks should be amended to allow for responsible lending to market operators.

“This will not only encourage retails investors but will also make it possible for the licensed Market Makers to have the financial resources for carrying out their role of creating market liquidity.”

 

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, who made the call, said that public apprehension of the capital market would substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders.

 

He said the average Nigerian investor suffered considerably, with many losers being first-time investors, essentially unaware of the workings of the market and relying on rising share prices, hunches and herds syndrome for their share-buying decisions.

 

“While considerable efforts have been made by NGX and SEC to educate shareholders and address some of their complaints, I believe the public apprehension of the capital market will substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NGX, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders,” he said.

 

