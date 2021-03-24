Top dealing firms transact N231bn shares in 2 months

Ten top dealing firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the first two months of the year 2021 (January-February) with an exchange of 22.653 billion shares worth N230.860 billion. Available statistics showed that the 10 stockbrokers were responsible for 51.28 per cent of the total value between 04/01/2021 and 28/2/2021.

Also, the stockbrokers are responsible for 50.06 per cent of the total volume during the period under review. Analysis of the transactions revealed that Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited dominated with 10.20 per cent or N45.939 billion exchanged in 3.427 billion shares.

ABSA Securities Limited followed with a record of N38.240 billion or 8.49 per cent. Cardinal Stone Limited accounted for N33.877 billion or 7.53 per cent invested in 3,392 billion shares. EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited traded N25.884 billion or 5.75 per cent in 797 million shares, while Rencap Securities Limited accounted for N23.392 billion or 5.20 per cent exchanged.

Meristem Stockbrokers Limited traded N14.611 billion or 3.25 per cent in 2,665 billion shares.

OPEL Management Limited traded N13.432 billion or 2.98 per cent while Cordros Securities Limited exchanged N12.504 billion or 2.78 per cent. RMB Stockbrokers Limited staked shares worth N12.003 billion or 2.67 per cent while Imperial Asset Management Limited traded N10.972 billion or 2.44 per cent.

Growth in the market during the period was due to positive sentiment by investors following sustained activation of business continuity process and other innovations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nigerian Stock Exchange amidst COVID-19 ravaging the country. Also is the sharp drop in fixed income yields following further monetary easing by the MPC.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had voted to reduce the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), from 12.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent.

This was disclosed by Governor, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, while reading the communique at the end of the MPC meeting recently. Market analysts believe the renewed sentiment in the local bourse market had also grown following crave to increase capital gains on the back of low prices of stocks owing to upset in the financial market arising from the widespread of the pandemic and sharp drop in oil price.

However, following the impressive performance of the local bourse, 2021 is expected to be attractive for the equities market as most of the stocks are still undervalued.

A stock broker and Chief Executive Officer, Sofunix Investment and Communications Limited, Mr. Sola Oni, said that investment in money market instruments and fixed income securities were not attractive because of their negative returns due to low yield and double-digit inflation.

Like this: Like Loading...