Top dealing firms transact N452bn shares in 4 months

Ten top dealing firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the first four months of the year 2021 (January-April) with an exchange of 32.977 billion shares worth N452.296 billion. Available statistics showed that the 10 stockbrokers were responsible for 53.90 per cent of the total value between 04/01/2021 and 30/04/2021. Also, the stockbrokers are responsible for 44.68 per cent of the total volume during the period under review. Analysis of the transactions revealed that Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited dominated by 11 per cent or N92.311 billion exchanged in 4.041 billion shares.

Investment One Stockbrokers Limited followed with a record of N69.056 billion or 8.23 per cent. Cardinal Stone Limited accounted for N55.809 billion or 6.65 per cent invested in 5,966 billion shares. Rencap Securities Limited traded N51.401 billion or 6.13 per cent, while ABSA Securities Limited accounted for N42.542 billion or 5.07 per cent. EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited traded N38.143 billion or 4.55 per cent. Meristem Stockbrokers Limited traded N28.220 billion or 3.36 per cent exchanged in 4.120 billion shares while WSTC Securities Limited exchanged N26.870 billion or 3.20 per cent traded in 1.555 billion shares.

FBN Quest Securities Limited staked shares worth N26.161 billion or 3.12 per cent while OPEL Management Limited traded N21.787 billion or 2.60 per cent. Market operators have continued to express concerns over low positive sentiment in the nation’s bourse. As the Nigerian and global investment climate continues to be challenged, foreign invest ments continue to dwindle and foreign investors whose countries are also economically challenged move their funds back home where earnings are rising. According to Cowry Asset Management Limited, to encourage more retail investors to come back to the market, the returns matrix must favour equities against fixed income. “This means that interest rates must be significantly below their current levels. Lower interest rates should however be preceded by lower inflation rates and more stable exchange rates.

There is also the need to allow credits back to the capital market. The current CBN policy, which has made lending for capital market activities unprofitable for banks, should be amended to allow for responsible lending to market operators. This will not only encourage retails investors but will also make it possible for the licensed market makers to have the financial resources for carrying out their role of creating market liquidity,” it noted.

Due to low level of investment education in the country, market analyst had also called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the NGX to collaborate with market operators for a better structured public awareness campaign about the stock market. The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, who made the call, said that public apprehension of the capital market would substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders. He said the average Nigerian investor suffered considerably, with many losers being first-time investors, essentially unaware of the workings of the market and relying on rising share prices, hunches and herds syndrome for their share-buying decisions.

