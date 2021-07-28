Top dealing firms transact N541bn shares in HY’21

Ten top dealing firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the first half of the year 2021 (January to June) with an exchange of 39.342 billion shares worth N541.209 billion. Available statistics showed that the 10 stockbrokers were responsible for 52.11 per cent of the total value between 04/01/2021 and 30/06/2021.

Also, the stockbrokers are responsible for 42.78 per cent of the total volume during the period under review. Analysis of the transactions revealed that Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited dominated with 10.79 per cent or N112.089 billion exchanged in 4.549 billion shares. Investment One Stockbrokers Limited followed with a record of N2.408 billion or 6.97 per cent.

Cardinal Stone Limited accounted for N70.645 billion or 6.80 per cent invested in 7,321 billion shares. Rencap Securities Limited traded N65.487 billion or 6.31 per cent, while EFG Hermes Nigeria Limited accounted for N4.217 billion or 4.45 per cent.

ABSA Securities Limited traded N43.157 billion or 4.18 per cent. Meristem Stockbrokers Limited traded N42.642 billion or 4.11 per cent exchanged in 5.452 billion shares while FBN Quest Securities Limited exchanged N33.328 billion or 3.21 per cent traded in 1.897 billion shares. WSTC Securities Limited staked shares worth N29.476 billion or 2.84 per cent while OPEL Management Limited traded N25.756 billion or 2.48 per cent. Market operators have continued to express concerns over low positive sentiment in the nation’s bourse.

As the Nigerian and global investment climate continues to be challenged, foreign investments continue to dwindle and for- eign investors whose countries are also economically challenged move their funds back home where earnings are rising.

According to Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Johnson Chukwu, to encourage more retail investors to come back to the market, the returns matrix must favour equities against fixed income.

“This means that interest rates must be significantly below their current levels. Lower interest rates should however be preceded by lower inflation rates and more stable exchange rates.

There is also the need to allow credits back to the capital market. “The current CBN policy, which has made lending for capital market activities unprofitable for banks, should be amended to allow for responsible lending to market operators.

This will not only encourage retails investors, but will also make it possible for the licensed Market Makers to have the financial resources for carrying out their role of creating market liquidity,” he said.

Due to low level of investment education in the country, market analysts also called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the NGX to collaborate with market operators for a better startctured public awareness campaign about the stock market.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, said that public apprehension of the capital market would substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders.

He said the average Nigerian investor suffered considerably, with many losers being first-time investors, essentially unaware of the workings of the market and relying on rising share prices, hunches and herds syndrome for their sharebuying decisions

