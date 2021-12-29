Top dealing firms transact N908bn shares in 11 months

Ten top dealing firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the 11 months in 2021 with an exchange of 69.185 billion shares worth N908.952 billion. Available statistics showed that the stockbrokers were responsible for 51.96 per cent of the total value between January 4, 2021 and November 30, 2021.

Also, the stockbrokers were responsible for 43.04 per cent of the total volume during the period under review.

Analysis of the transactions revealed that Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited dominated with 10.85 per cent or N189.648 billion exchanged in 6.910 billion shares.

Cardinal Stone Limited followed with a record of N111.648 billion or 10.85 per cent in 11.959 billion shares. Rencap Securities Limited accounted for N99.146 billion or 5.67 per cent. EFG Herms Nigeria Limited exchanged 93.721 billion in 5.36 per cent. Investment

One Stockbrokers Limited traded N83.432 billion or 4.77 per cent, while Meristem Stockbrokers Limited accounted for N82.251 billion or 4.70 per cent traded in 9.430 billion shares. APT Securities Limited traded N70.668 billion or 4.04 per cent in 8.585 billion shares.

FBN Quest Securities Limited traded N69.926 billion or 4.00 per cent exchanged in 5,402 shares while Apel Asset Limited exchanged N57.679 billion or 3.30 per cent in 3.927 billion shares while Cordros Securities Limited traded N50.731 billion or 2.90 per cent. Market operators have continued to express concerns over low positive sentiment in the nation’s bourse.

As the Nigerian and global investment climate continues to be challenged, foreign investments continue to dwindle and foreign investors whose countries are also economically challenged move their funds back home where earnings are rising Reacting to the development, a stakeholder said to encourage more retail investors to come back to the market, the returns matrix must favour equities against fixed income.

“This means that interest rates must be significantly below their current levels. Lower interest rates should however be preceded by lower inflation rates and more stable exchange rates.

There is also the need to allow credits back to the capital market. The current CBN policy which has made lending for capital market activities unprofitable for banks should be amended to allow for responsible lending to market operators.

This will not only encourage retails investors but will also make it possible for the licensed market makers to have the financial resources for carrying out their role of creating market liquidity,” he added.

Due to low level of investment education in the country, market analyst had also called on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the NGX to collaborate with market operators for a better structured public awareness campaign about the stock market.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, who made the call, said that public apprehension of the capital market would substantially be allayed with a better structured public awareness campaign to be jointly anchored by NSE, SEC and market operators for the education of shareholders and the protection of their interests, especially the small stock holders.

He said the average Nigerian investor suffered considerably, with many losers being first-time investors, essentially unaware of the workings of the market and relying on rising share prices, hunches and herds syndrome for their share-buying decisions

