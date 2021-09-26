Body & Soul

Top five music stars whose songs were hits

More than a decade ago, these music stars whose faces has gone off the entertainment radar had hit songs that were club bangers. In no particular order, go down memory lane to remember Nigerian music artiste, Osayamwen Donald popularly known as Djinee best known for his 2004 monster hit, ‘Ego’.

 

The hit song Ego’ had no rival in his album until other songs like ‘Overkilling It’ and ‘Safe’ where he was featured by MI followed. Djinee was one of the few Nigerian musician with a unique voice. Then there was Kelly Handsome, his song ‘Maga Don Pay’ was one of the best club bangers at the time.

 

The type of song many young people loved to connect with to celebrate success. Also, the songs ‘Fokasibe and ‘Bobby FC’ by Kingsley Elikpo popularly known as DJ Zeez kept many on their feet on the dance floors those days.

 

In 2007, ‘Yahooze’ was epic hit song by Olumide Edwards Adegbulu popularly known by his stage name “Olu Maintain” and after years of trying to get another hit song that meet up to the standard of ‘Yahooze’, he released ‘Nawti’ which also thrived for a while.

 

There was a time the song ‘Shayo’ by music star, Bigiano was the toast of many DJs. After that party song wowed everyone for years, no one heard from Bijiano again

 

As you reminisce about these hit song and wonder where these music stars have been, it is great to note that Nigerian music has been dominating for a long time now. The key is not just to through out hits songs but to remain relevant to stand the test of time and increasing competition.

Get your hats on like Chika Ike

Gorgeous Nollywood actress Chika Ike is one of the most fashionable movie stars in Nigeria. Not just because she wears the best fashion money can buy, she knows what fits her figure and the right accessories that suits her profile. The actress to who launched her own make up line, 'Chika Cosmetics', few months ago […]
To sleep or not to sleep in a bra

For many years, women have been faced with serious concerns about wearing a bra regularly. Especially whether it is good to wear this piece of tight underwear to bed or not. Health experts have released information on why it may not be ideal to wear bra to sleep. A second look at the topic by […]
Do's and Dont's for a healthy Vagina

It is said that health is wealth and there is no beauty if any part of the body is ill. This is why paying attention to every part of the body is very important.   The following are a few things to do and not to do, to maintain a healthy Vagina.   1) Your […]

