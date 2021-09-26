Top five music stars whose songs were hits

More than a decade ago, these music stars whose faces has gone off the entertainment radar had hit songs that were club bangers. In no particular order, go down memory lane to remember Nigerian music artiste, Osayamwen Donald popularly known as Djinee best known for his 2004 monster hit, ‘Ego’.

The hit song Ego’ had no rival in his album until other songs like ‘Overkilling It’ and ‘Safe’ where he was featured by MI followed. Djinee was one of the few Nigerian musician with a unique voice. Then there was Kelly Handsome, his song ‘Maga Don Pay’ was one of the best club bangers at the time.

The type of song many young people loved to connect with to celebrate success. Also, the songs ‘Fokasibe and ‘Bobby FC’ by Kingsley Elikpo popularly known as DJ Zeez kept many on their feet on the dance floors those days.

In 2007, ‘Yahooze’ was epic hit song by Olumide Edwards Adegbulu popularly known by his stage name “Olu Maintain” and after years of trying to get another hit song that meet up to the standard of ‘Yahooze’, he released ‘Nawti’ which also thrived for a while.

There was a time the song ‘Shayo’ by music star, Bigiano was the toast of many DJs. After that party song wowed everyone for years, no one heard from Bijiano again

As you reminisce about these hit song and wonder where these music stars have been, it is great to note that Nigerian music has been dominating for a long time now. The key is not just to through out hits songs but to remain relevant to stand the test of time and increasing competition.

