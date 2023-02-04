Top hosts to watch out for in 2023

2022 was a big year in Nigerian television, with thousands of movies created, thousands of TV series minutes, numerous reality series, game shows, and talk shows, the Nigerian TV space witnessed a buzz . MUTIAT LAWORE chronicles some of the biggest faces on TV to watch out for in 2023

Super-hosts of 2023:

Oladotun Ojuolape Kayode (Do2Dtun):

Dotun is a multimedia personality, video jockey, hypeman, events compere, and entertainment entrepreneur. He has fortuitously made a name for himself in the African entertainment scene. When he first joined Industry Night in 2009, he wanted hypemen to become the ‘life of the party’, the most essential component of a show valued on par with a performing artiste. When he travelled with Star Trek in 2016, he became the first major ‘hypeman’ to be paid independently to anchor a major show. That was the start of a brilliant career. Now, Do2Dtun is known as the ‘Hypeman of the century’.

For the past three years, he has successfully hosted the biggest party show in Africa, Turn Up Friday on Africa Magic. He returned this year for yet another successful season, bringing his signature energy and keeping families engaged for hours every Friday between 9:30 pm and 12 am. Without a doubt, he will host more energetic shows in 2023. We’ll all be here to enjoy them and his contagious energies.

Bisola Aiyeola:

Bisola Aiyeolabhas been a media darling since 2008, from her days on Project Fame. However, her time on Big Brother Naija in 2017 established her as a household name. This year, she conquered the world of television. Bisola has continued to grow her skills and improve in each episode since she started hosting the Africa Magic dating show, ‘Shoot Your Shot’, in November 2020. This year, she found a way to mix her acting, presenting and comic skills on the ‘Family Feud Nigeria’ show. The show, known internationally as one of the biggest family game shows, came to Nigeria in 2022. Fans seemed genuinely excited to see that Bisola was named the host. The award-winning actress will likely continue hosting both TV shows all year long. Bisola will most likely add one or two more to her repertoire of television hosting, but we can’t wait to see what she does next.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu:

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is, without a doubt, the most popular media personality in Nigeria. In 2022, he headlined Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija. He hosted several episodes of Rubbin’ Minds and Judging Matters. He spread excellence and gorgeous fits and started many brilliant and insightful conversations on every show. He was never afraid to stir controversy or share his opinions. Thrown into the limelight during Big Brother Nigeria (season 1) in 2006, Ebuka has maintained a certain level of mystery and sexiness that very few other men can replicate. Ebuka has hosted BBNaija for the past six seasons since its return in 2017. This year, he was the table shaker fans needed for 10 weeks on live TV and every Monday on Africa Magic’s original reality-legal show, Judging Matters. He also had the most insightful conversations with guests on his Channels TV Rubbin’ Minds show. Ebuka is poised to continue hosting all of these shows in 2023, especially the brand new Big Brother format, Big Brother Titans (BBT). BBT is a show that mixes Nigerians and South Africans in one house under Biggie’s roof and rules. 2023 is already looking great for the fashionista!

Ik Osakioduwa:

Ikponmwosa Osakioduwa is one of the most iconic media personalities of the past decade. The former OAP started his career on Rhythm FM but quickly moved on to television. However, landing the gig as the Big Brother Africa host threw him into the limelight and cemented him as a household name. After hosting Big Brother Africa for six consecutive years replacing Kabelo Ngakane, he hosted shows like the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant for five years consecutively. He also hosted Rhythm Unplugged and Comedy Club: Live in Lagos for 4 years and The Voice Nigeria for two consecutive years. He has been the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCAs) only male host for the past seven years. This year, he took charge at Nollywood’s biggest night. IK also appeared on screens across Africa as the hilarious and musically gifted host of Nigerian Idol for the second year. IK returns as the host for Nigerian Idol and most probably too AMVCAs in 2023. We also hope to see him take on another comedy show this year. However, our fingers are crossed to see what the future holds for the award-winning media personality.

Ifeanyichukwu Daniels (Hero Daniels):

Hero Daniels believes in his talent and ability to crack up a room. For years, Hero consistently put out content via social media. With each content published, he garnered more fans and took on several small hosting gigs, never stopping. He held several hosting roles with Ebonylife TV and Linda Ikeji TV. However, Hero’s tenacity and need to keep creating content eventually paid off in a big way in March this year. At the beginning of the pandemic lockdown, he produced and hosted the Isolation Games, an online game show set to engage people on lockdown even as the world united to fight the pandemic. It featured guests and viewers from over five continents. It was perhaps his audition to be the first host for Africa Magic’s ‘Come Play Naija’. This year alone, the show has held two seasons and is currently airing its second season every weekend. Hero has shown strong determination to disrupt the status quo and establish himself as a household name in the continent to reckon with. We expect to see him push the envelope in 2023 with brilliant hosting, hilarious commentaries and innovative ideas.

Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru/Toolz Oniru-Demuren

These brilliant ladies have built one of the most successful Nigerian TV shows together after connecting on the radio years ago. Both ladies became famous as on-air personalities. Toolz joined Beat FM in April 2009 and is perhaps best known for anchoring The Midday Show. Gbemi resumed a few months later, in August 2009, but it was definitely not love at first sight. Gbemi shared an Instagram post, “On my first day on the air there (Beat FM), I met Toolz and Oreka. They quickly let me know they were not that happy I was joining. Here’s why – Their friend Jason was on The Drive Time Show.

I was coming to take his spot. Apparently, he and management had their differences. “One of them (I’m pretty sure it was Toolz) said, ‘Everyone is saying you’re the Bitch that took Jason’s show’. Though there were many tense moments over the years, we got to know each other better, and now they love me.” Eventually, both ladies developed a strong rapport on the radio during their handover that fans soon began to notice.

In 2019, they began releasing the Off Air Show on YouTube, based on popular demand from fans that had listened to them for almost a decade on the radio. This year, the ladies moved the show to television on Africa Magic. They started by airing old episodes of the show on Africa Magic Urban. They later signed a deal with MultiChoice to shoot a brand new season, especially for Africa Magic. The brand new season started airing on Thursday, November 3, 2022 and has been making waves with the most amusing and hard-hitting chatter about trending topics in entertainment and everything in between.

