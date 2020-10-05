Top juniors restart careers on tennis courts

Nigeria’s top junior tennis players will be given an opportunity to restart their tennis careers after months of full and partial lockdowns occasioned by the world wide pandemic with the 2020 CBN Junior Championship which will hold at the 3000 capacity Lagos Lawn Tennis Club from Tuesday, October 6 to Sunday, October 11.

The tournament will feature the best players in three age categories – boys and girls 12s, 14s and 16s. “Most of the juniors who had been on a forced holiday had used the period to improve their fitness and skill levels and have been dying for an opportunity to express themselves.

This tournament will give them a new lease of life and put them in good spirits to resume school,’ a statement from the International Tennis Academy, organizers of the championship said.

The Academy said adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the comfort and safety of the players as they will be housed in a dedicated hotel and the 3000 capacity tennis facility will be more than adequate to swallow the expected 150 participants.

“Happily, tennis lends itself to social distancing and the LLTC with 3000 sitting capacity and nine courts is a perfect facility,” the statement added. All players and their coaches and parents, it said, will be supervised to observe the extant protocols.

Masks will be provided daily for them to wear when they are not playing, along with hand washing and sanitizing fluids. In addition, all persons coming into the club will undergo temperature checks without exception by qualified medical personnel.

Like this: Like Loading...