Top Nigerian political gladiators that shaped 2022 (1)

Year 2022 has become the deciding year for another general elections in Nigeria. The next general elections in the country has been fixed for February and March 2022 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). What makes the election different is the introduction of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), an electronic device designed to read Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and authenticate voters – using the voters’ fingerprints as well as the electronic transmission of results. In this feature, we write about top Nigerian politicians that shaped the year 2022.

Oladipupo Awojobi

President Muhammadu Buhari President Muhammadu Buhari, who was elected for the first term in 2015 and got re-elected in 2019 under the All Progressives Congress (APC), has continued to remain the centrepoint of the Nigerian political circle. True to his promise in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has proven that “I belong to everybody and I belong to nobody. Prior to the presidential primary election of the APC in June 2022, many had insinuated that Buhari would choose for the party, especially when he begged the leaders of the party to allow him choose the party’s presidential candidate. But, this was not to be as events later revealed that a true primary was conducted and a winner eventually emerged. Apart from this, the President is always in the news over the myriad of issues confronting the nation from economic to security, provision of social amenities and lately the redesigning of the three highest currency denominations in the country. The Buhari years are coming to a climax in 2023 as another president would be selected and sworn-in by May 29, 2023. It was not an easy year for the president, especially with issues relating to security albeit killings and kidnapping with the presidency assuring that the security agencies are up to the task. Yemi Osinbajo Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Nigerian Vice President is one man, whose name reverberated in the Nigerian political scene for most parts of the year. Osinbajo, a professor of law, is seen as an able vice to President Muhammadu Buhari. He has never been found wanting. As a way of proving that he has learned over the years and ready to move higher, Professor Osinbajo purchased the presidential form of the APC. This was seen as an affront by those, who felt Osinbajo should have supported his former boss and mentor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was also interested in the job under the party. Recall that Osinbajo was commissioner for justice in Lagos State under Bola Tinubu. It was also said that Osinbajo used the slot of Tinubu to emerge the party’s vice presidential candidate in the build-up to the 2015 general elections. The rest is now history as Osinbajo contested the election and came third coming after Tinubu and former minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. The Vice President has since moved on after the primaries and probably preparing for life after office in 2023. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar could be termed as one of the political heroes of the year. The Waziri Adamawa stooped to conquer by winning the presidential primary of the PDP for a record second time as he was the party’s presidential candidate in the 2019 general elections. While many people had expected that power would shift to the south in the leading political parties, the PDP still made it open to all and Atiku emerged its Candidate. This has since led to a serious crisis in the party as some Governors, acting under G-5 and Integrity Group, led by Governor Nyesom Wike of River State, have vowed not to identify with Atiku and the leadership of the party, especially when a northerner, Senator Iyorchia Ayu is the party’s National Chairman. Atiku’s supporters are regarded as “Atikulates.” Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007 is like a cat with nine lives. Indeed, while it appeared as if some other persons have been favoured to be the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the proponent of “Emi Lokan,” (it is my turn) emerged the Candidate of the party at an election that was filled with intrigues, suspense and power play. Tinubu, popularly called Jagaban Borgu, did not leave anything to chances as he deployed all his political arsenals and came up with many jokers to ensure that he carried the day at Eagles Square, Abuja, venue of the primary in June, 2022. His speech in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital few days to the primary, was seen by many as what paved way for Tinubu as the leadership of the party were said to have capitulated and allow the process take a natural cause. In Abeokuta, the vintage Tinubu used the opportunity to go down memory lane, and spoke about his roles in bringing President Muhammadu Buhari to powe in 2015 and ensured victory for the APC amongst other feats, concluding that “Emi Lokan, e gbe kinni yi wa,” (it is my turn to serve, bring it to my side). Tinubu’s supporters are generally called “BATified” formed from his initials; Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Peter Obi Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, left the PDP days to its presidential primary, when he discovered that he might not achieve his dream of clinching the ticket in the PDP. On getting to the Labour Party, Pat Utomi, a professor of political economy, that was favoured to fly the flag of the party as standard bearer stepped down for him. Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, who served for eight years, has since become a phenomenon with the youths and some Nigerians, who feel that the old order must give way to the new order, are throwing their weight behind Obi presidency. Obi has also not disappointed as he has been giving out several statistics, some of which have been faulted by his opponents, about issues affecting the nation’s economy, security and infrastructural development. “Obedients,” as his supporters are known, played prominent roles in urging people to register for the elections with the INEC and obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs). Nigerians are looking forward to seeing this translating to votes in 2023. Rabiu Kwankwaso Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso is a former governor of Kano State from 1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015. Kwankwaso had been a member of the PDP and the APC before moving on to form New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with others. His party has been making waves, especially in the north and Kwankwaso is also making inroad into the south to tell the people why he is the best candidate for the coveted office in 2023.

There were rumours sometime ago that Kwankwaso would step down for the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, but this he has debunked and his recent movement show that he is ready to slug it out with others at the polls in 2023 despite the belief in some quarters that “NNPP does not have a national spread.” Nyesom Wike Perhaps Nyesom Wike, River State Governor could be termed the strong man of the PDP and a man that is ready to pursue his belief to the last. Wike, who is serving his second term as Governor of River State, was a presidential aspirant of the PDP. However, events that played out at the primary election appeared to have raised a dust that has refused to settle in the major opposition party in the country. Wike was coasting to victory, at least it appeared so, according to those who were at the party primary, before Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State stepped down for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. As if this was not enough, Atiku went ahead to pick Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as his running mate, when the committee that was set up for the purpose reportedly picked Wike. However, Governor Wike decided to fight back by insisting that PDP’s National Chairman, who is believed to have worked for Atiku’s victory, must step aside as he has promised to do if a northerner emerges the presidential candidate of the party. But, this was not to be as Ayu did not step down and the leadership of the party appear to be on his side. With this, Wike formed G5 with four other Governors to fight the party over this, and they are insisting that they would not support Atiku until Ayu steps down as Chairman. The G5 is also known as “Integrity Group.” G-5 comprises Governor Wike, Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifenayi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State. Wike has never spared any opportunity to express his mind about this and he has made several allegations against Ayu and the G5 has refused to identify with the party at the center. Olusegun Obasanjo Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is a former Nigerian President, who opened the floor at the return of democracy to Nigeria in 1999 and he served as president for eight years under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and left office in 2007. Obasanjo is no doubt a phenomenon in the Nigerian political scene despite the fact that he has since left the PDP and announced his retirement from politics. Obasanjo’s house in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, has become a Mecca of sort for all top and upcoming politicians in Nigeria. The former military head of state remains a rallying point for all politicians and Nigerian leaders. His popularity goes beyond Nigeria, he is revered as an elder statesman in Nigeria, Africa, Europe, America and all the continents of the world. He has never failed to offer his criticisms on all socio-political and economic issues in the country. The former president is notable as a letter writer, who wrote letters to former president Goodluck Jonathan and has written some to President Muhammadu Buhari on issues affecting the nation. Obasanjo is always in the news and his political views are always respected by all and sundry though some could he as controversial as they come.

