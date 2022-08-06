Arts & Entertainments

Top Nigerian singer, Soul Barbie, notches up three music award nominations in Zambia

International artiste, Nwaejike Chiamaka Gina, who is fondly referred to as ‘Soul Barbie’, has notched up three categories of music awards in Zambia, coming three months to the launch of her own album.

Soul Barbie, who is also a reputed model, is currently working with some other singers from the southern region of the continent. She is a household name in that part of the continent, as she was celebrated few two months ago at Verona Lounge in Capetown, South Africa, during a visit.

Soul Barbie, a native of
Isiala Ngwa in Abia State, was born on November 29, 1982. The sonorous and talented singer, is the brand ambassador of cosmetic brand, Motec, has dropped three hit collaborated single in 2022, namely City of Gold, Lwamanga and Enjoyment.

It has been a memorable and eventful year for the 39-year-old Soul Barbie, who also joined bogart radio this year. She recently said in an interview, that becoming a superstar has always been her lifelong dream.

According to Soul Barbie: “Growing up, I always wanted to be a public figure. I grew up involved in pageantry, so I got a taste of posing, wearing great clothes, dancing and winning awards at a young age. I love the thrill of internal competition.”

Soul Barbie’s influential public image did  not go unrecognised, even outside the continent, as she won the Magnified Influencer Award 2022 in the United Kingdom, after a hot contest with eight other nominees.

After the international recognition, next up for her is the Artiste of the Year/Best Video of the Year 2022 and Influencer of the Year in the Zikoma Award in Zambia.

The attention she is attracting does not come as a surprise. Her lyrics are top notch, and her music videos are of utmost quality and not roadside budget.

Soul Barbie’s videos have continued to rake in the numbers on YouTube, with many commendations by her fans and admirers of her music worldwide.

Two of the collaborative singles of Nwaejike Chiamaka Gina, Lwamanga and City of Gold, in which Vukani and Ntosh Gazi, Chukido and Chaista also featured, are the ‘most wanted’ on the video platform.

Her anticipated album, Unveiling Soul Barbie Album, coming in November, will obviously be one of the highlights of the year for her.

 

