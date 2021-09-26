Body & Soul

Top Nollywood stars team up in new comedy series ‘Okirika’

Okirika, that rowdy yet dramatic and sometimes hilarious
market for used wears, will be churned into a comedy series
produced by Muka Ray and powered by affordable entertainment
platform, StarTimes.

 

With a prominent cast lined up for the comedy series, drawn
from social media comedians and mainstream actors, the storyline
is written to tickle the laughter sensory of viewers while passing
a moral message.

 

Speaking on the series, actor and director, Muka Ray Eyiwunmi
explains the idea behind his new venture, ‘Okrika,’ saying it’s a
product of research. He said the series was developed after research
showed that Nigerians love comedy – both in cinema and
on social media.

 

“We are quite aware of what Nigerians are passionate about.
Okirika will surely wow their fantasies,” Muka Ray, the producer
of ‘Okirika’ began.

 

“Being one of the happiest people on earth, Nigerians have an
enviable knack to indulge in what makes them happ.y

“Cinema figures have shown that comedy attracts huge patronage.
And comedy skits on social media aer widely viewed.’

Also speaking on the series, the project coordinator for Okirika
and Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo said: “Even though we are going
to be entertaining you, taking out the stress, making you laugh and
catching fun, Okirika will also be educative.

 

“Okirika is going to be a very exciting series, because it talk about
our day to day struggles in life. For those that can’t afford the expensive
wears, they patronize Okirika, I am one of those who
patronize Okraika in the past.”

 

The series will feature top Nollywood acts, social media influencers,
comedians and promising talents in the industry that include
Toyin Abraham, Muka Ray, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Iyabo Ojo, Jide
Kosoko, Korede Bello, Olaiya Igwe, Yinka Quadri, Toro Aramide,
Small Doctor, Mariam Ray.

 

The series will also feature Real Warri Pikin, Mercy Eke, Ini Edo,
Korede Bello, Woli Agba, Broda Shaggi, Precillia Ojo and many
more.

 

Okirika, a partnership between StarTimes and Muka Ray, will
air on StarTimes’ ST Nollywood Plus channel soon.

