Top Nollywood stars team up in new comedy series ‘Okirika’

Okirika, that rowdy yet dramatic and sometimes hilarious

market for used wears, will be churned into a comedy series

produced by Muka Ray and powered by affordable entertainment

platform, StarTimes.

With a prominent cast lined up for the comedy series, drawn

from social media comedians and mainstream actors, the storyline

is written to tickle the laughter sensory of viewers while passing

a moral message.

Speaking on the series, actor and director, Muka Ray Eyiwunmi

explains the idea behind his new venture, ‘Okrika,’ saying it’s a

product of research. He said the series was developed after research

showed that Nigerians love comedy – both in cinema and

on social media.

“We are quite aware of what Nigerians are passionate about.

Okirika will surely wow their fantasies,” Muka Ray, the producer

of ‘Okirika’ began.

“Being one of the happiest people on earth, Nigerians have an

enviable knack to indulge in what makes them happ.y

“Cinema figures have shown that comedy attracts huge patronage.

And comedy skits on social media aer widely viewed.’

Also speaking on the series, the project coordinator for Okirika

and Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo said: “Even though we are going

to be entertaining you, taking out the stress, making you laugh and

catching fun, Okirika will also be educative.

“Okirika is going to be a very exciting series, because it talk about

our day to day struggles in life. For those that can’t afford the expensive

wears, they patronize Okirika, I am one of those who

patronize Okraika in the past.”

The series will feature top Nollywood acts, social media influencers,

comedians and promising talents in the industry that include

Toyin Abraham, Muka Ray, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Iyabo Ojo, Jide

Kosoko, Korede Bello, Olaiya Igwe, Yinka Quadri, Toro Aramide,

Small Doctor, Mariam Ray.

The series will also feature Real Warri Pikin, Mercy Eke, Ini Edo,

Korede Bello, Woli Agba, Broda Shaggi, Precillia Ojo and many

more.

Okirika, a partnership between StarTimes and Muka Ray, will

air on StarTimes’ ST Nollywood Plus channel soon.

