Top of the bill clash in Uyo as Enyimba take on Akwa Utd

Basking the euphoria of their 1-0 home win against Kwara United in a rescheduled game of the Nigeria Professional Football League during the week, eight-time winner of the league will be targeting at least a point when they face table leader, Akwa United in one of the Match- Day 32 games scattered across various centres in the country.

The midweek win against Kwara Utd came as a huge relief for the coach Fatai Osho-led side after recording four draws consecutively with three of those coming at home.

On the other hand, Akwa United continue to draw closer to their first league title, a second for their coach, Kennedy Boboye, who led Plateau United to the title in 2017.

Akwa United are poised to further extend their lead at the pinnacle of the standings this weekend, as they aim for their 16th victory of the season.

Fresh from securing a vital point in Jos against Plateau United on MatchDay 31, the goalless draw helped the Promise Keepers to open a two-point gap over joint second placed teams, Nasarawa United and Kano Pillars heading into this weekend’s fixture.

With seven matches to go before the end of the season, United have resolved to approach each game as a Cup final. Sunday’s game against Enyimba will be the reverse of match-day 12 which ended 1-1 in Aba.

With 15 wins, 12 draws and four loses in 31 games thus far, the Promise Keepers are unstoppable at the Nest of Champions having found the back of the net 26 times

