Top political events that shaped Nigeria in 2021 (1)

Nigerians crept into 2021 after surviving a year of an unusual healthcare challenge occassioned by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic that is still posing as threat to the world with different variants despite the discovery of vaccines. The year 2021 is a year that Nigerians continue to face both socio-political and economic challenges with anxiety and hope for a better future. In this piece, we examine some key political events that shaped the year 2021 in the country.

Defection

The year 2021 produced a wave of defections the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would never forget and which seems to have affected the political fortune of the party. The gale of defections did not exclude the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as some of its members also left for the PDP.

In September, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, an outspoken member of the PDP left the party for the APC. The former minister of aviation, who once said he would rather die than join the APC, stated that he was led by God back to the political party he once labelled Almajiri Peoples Congress. Prior to his defection, a former governor, two governors and a serving senator had dumped the party for the APC.

The wave of defections that hit the PDP in 2021 actually started with former governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, joining the APC in February. Daniel, who was the Chairman of the party’s presidential campaign in the 2019 general elections, said his defection is in the best interest of “our people.” Daniel said in a statement that the visit of the National Chairman of the APC, some APC governors and the Ogun State Governor to his house sealed his decision to join the ruling party. According to the ex-governor, he defected to the APC because of “too many options” offered by the party. Also in May, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state shocked Nigerians when he announced his defection from the PDP to the APC. On why he left the PDP, Ayade said that he was impressed by the character attributes of President Muhammadu Buhari and the realization that Cross River, which had been emasculated economically following the ceding of is oil well years ago, needed to be in sync with the party at the center. Shortly after, Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle dumped the opposition party in June, citing insecurity as one of the reasons he dumped the party for the APC. Matawalle announced his defection to the APC in Gusau on Tuesday June 29 at a grand rally to receive him to the party, organised by the National Caretaker Committee of the APC led by Governor Maimala Buni of Yobe State.

The party had not yet recovered from this, when Senator Stella Oduah, the lawmaker representing Anambra North, announced her defection, 55 days after Matawalle left the party. Oduah-Ogiemwonyi was received into the APC at a brief ceremony on Thursday August 26 by Chairman Caretaker Committee of the party, Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni. On Saturday December 4, Lagos4Lagos Movement, a faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State formally defected to the PDP. Former Senate President and ex-governor of Kwara State, Dr. Bukola Saraki received members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement into the PDP at a ceremony held in Lagos. Lagos4Lagos Movement, under the leadership of Olajide Adediran, popularly know as Jandor, had been having a running battle with the APC leadership in the state. He had consistently complained over the continued imposition of candidates and hijacking of the party structure by few individuals. The group conducted parallel congresses during the ward, local government and state congresses of the APC earlier in the year. This was seen as a big blow to the party by many watchers of events, who believe that the group would give the APC a run for its money in the 2023 general elections in the state.

Tinubu in London

In July, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, left Nigeria for the United Kingdom. After a period, the disappearance of Tinubu led to death rumours in many quarters. To prove that Tinubu was neither dead nor sick, his publicists dropped some images of the politician chatting with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. It was later revealed that Tinubu travelled to the UK to undergo a knee surgery in a London hospital. However, following the surgery, the mansion where Tinubu was housed in London started receiving political visitors from Nigeria. From President Muhammadu Buhari, to governors, lawmakers and political loyalists, the mansion, where Tinubu stayed in London while recuperating, turned to a Mecca of some sorts for APC politicians and loyalists. Tinubu however, returned to Nigeria on Friday October 8, after about three months medical trip in the UK. The former Lagos State Governor arrived in Lagos barely 24 hours after the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, inaugurated the South-West Agenda 2023 (SWAGA ’23), a group rooting for Tinubu as the APC presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Pandora Papers

In October, some Nigerian politicians were indicted in a global tax evasion scandal and investigative reporting carried out by more than 600 journalists in 117 countries. The investigation called ‘Pandora Papers,’ revealed how powerful Nigerians set up businesses in tax havens like the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, as well as in countries like Switzerland and Singapore. Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, and the incumbent Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola were accused of setting up secret companies abroad, while failing to declare them as part of their assets. They however, denied any wrongdoing. The investigation also revealed that a mansion at 32 Grove End Road in London, where Bola Tinubu was housed while recovering from his knee surgery, was allegedly acquired with corruption and money laundering proceeds. Other Nigerians mentioned in the series of investigations were the presiding Pastor of Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo and his offshore company, Senator Stella Oduah and the properties she allegedly bought for N5b in London, and over 130 other Nigerians who acquired 233 properties in the UK via offshore companies.

Samuel Ortom ran for dear life

In March, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State ran for his life, when a gang of gunmen attacked his convoy at Tyo-mu along the Makurdi- Gboko Road. Following the incident, the governor narrated how he ran for more than one kilometer to escape assassination. Despite the governor’s security personnel repelling the gunmen’s attack, Ortom believed he was saved by his fitness level. “I thank God for my fitness to have run for more than one and a half kilometres without stopping. It means that God has given me strength and I am grateful to God,” Ortom said.

Secondus Suspension

The controversial suspension of the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, and the legal back-and-forth was another big political issue in the year. Following a suit filed against Secondus by some members of his party, a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, granted an order of interim injunction stopping him from parading himself as the National Chairman of the biggest opposition party in the country. Four days after his suspension, another High Court in Kebbi reinstated him. But Secondus’ victory was shortlived as another High Court sitting in Cross River granted an interim or-der banning him from resuming office hours after his reinstatement. With this, Secondus could not stop the National Convention of the PDP in Abuja, which produced Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of the party.

PDP holds National Convention

The Peoples Democratic Party concluded its national convention amidst controversy in the early hours of Sunday, October 31 with the newly elected National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, declaring that the party is back to reclaim power from the All Progressives Congress. 3,600 delegates voted for new members of the NWC of the PDP at the convention, with only the office of the Deputy National Chairman (South) contested out of the 21 NWC positions. Speaking shortly after he emerged winner, Ayu thanked the party members stating that ‘PDP is back’. The newly elected chairman stated that the party will rescue Nigeria from the ‘terrible mess’ it has been in the past six years. He said, “I want to sincerely appreciate the PDP family. Today is simply a thank you address. When we started this party 23 – 24 years ago, we never in any way imagined that the journey will get us to this stage – a stage where we ruled for 16 years, we went into rough times but for anybody who will bother to see, PDP is back. “And it is back to rescue Nigeria from the terrible mess we have been in the last six years. I want to appreciate all of you who have taken time as delegates, as observers, as supporters, as members of the media, as members of the security services, who have made this event such a wonderful e v e n t , ” Ayu said.

