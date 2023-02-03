Top Rangers’ fan frowns at govt interference

A staunch supporter of Enugu Rangers, who craved anonymity has frowned at the continuous interference of the Government Committee whose interest in Rangers interferes with the progress of the team. Speaking with our correspondent, the fan said the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Manfred Nzekwe, who oversights the management of Rangers and follows them to all their games and motivates them should be allowed to do his work. According to him, the government committee actually recruited the current coach, Abdul Maikaba, and has been protecting him despite poor of results.

“The chairman of the said Committee had tried twice under the former chairman of the club, Davidson Owumi, to impose the team Doctor as the acting GM but the then commissioner for youths and sports, Hon. Vitus Okechi, resisted such attempts insisting that as the commissioner for Sports, he was closer and more details to handle the problem of Rangers, a parastatal under his ministry than the strange politicians who come from other ministries with pockets of interests of course, the Governor saw reasons with the commissioner,” he said.

