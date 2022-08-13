Top rated global experiences

Travel & Tourism

Tripadivsor has recently released its global top list experiences based on the exponential experiences of travellers, which it has recommended as choice destinations for those seeking to explore the world this summer and beyond. According to advisor, these are; ‘‘unique things to do that’ll make your trip and give you the best stories for later, too.’’

1.Dubai: Premium Red Dunes, Camel Safari and BBQ at Al Khayma Camp, Dubai, United Arab Emirates “This tour was awesome.

All our Arabian desert dreams came true. It felt like we were in an action movie driving through the dunes.”

  1. Peru: Classic Inca Trail Trek 4D/3N to Machu Picchu (Group Service). Cusco, Peru. “Accomplishing this hike was made so much easier by Alpaca Expeditions, our guide, and the porters and chefs that came along. They are 100% local and indigenous- owned and are forerunners in sustainable tourism.”

  2. Egypt: Hot Air Balloons Ride in Luxor Egypt By Hod-Hod SOLIMAN Luxor, Egypt. “Loved it from beginning to end – so still up in the air, incredible views of the Valley of the Kings and several temples, and a stunning sunrise. Unbeatable! ” (598355101)

  3. Turkey: Cappadocia balloon ride and champagne breakfast Goreme, Turkey “A dream come true. The scenery was beautiful, and the flight was breathtaking.

The entire crew of staff were professional and caring.

  1. Caribbean: Blackstone Beach, Cliff Jump and Hidden Treasures, Aruba, Caribbean.

“We had the best time driving the UTVs and visiting parts of the island you would never get to see if you never left the beach. So fun jumping into the ocean from the cliffs.”

  1. New Zealand: Zip lining Forest Adventure – The original canopy tour Rotorua, New Zealand “Perfect for someone who has a fear of heights but still wants to experience nature and get an adrenaline rush from flying through the forest.”
    1. Purto Rico: Arenales Caves and River Adventure in Puerto Rico, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

    “Ultimate day of adventure in PR.”

    1. Brazil: Skydive Tandem – Sao Paulo – Brazil “The best tour I have ever done.”

    2. Norway: Northern Lights Adventure with Greenlander, eight people maximum, Tromso, Norway. “Amazing night admiring the Northen Lights.”

    3. Florida: Swim with the Manatees; includes in-water guide/photographer, Crystal River, Florida.

“We learned about the Manatee and their protections, took a van to the dock (four minutes ride), and swam with manatees!”

  1. Alaska: Wilderness, wildlife, glacier experience, add upgrade to Portage Glacier cruise, Anchorage, Alaska “Escape From Hotel California.”

  2. Portugal: Express Tour – Benagil Cave, Lagoa, Portugal.

“Private tour 75 minutes – it was great.”

  1. Colombia: Hike for four days to the Lost City, Santa Marta, Colombia.

    “Amazing experience, highly recommend!”

    1. Costa Rica: Arenal Volcano full-day combo tour with lunch and dinner, San Jose, Costa Rica.

“Excellent”

  1. Hawaii: Majestic Molokai Sea Cliffs -private- discovery flight for up to three people. Maui, Hawaii.

    “beautiful and unique experience.”

  2. Morocco: Three days desert tour from Marrakech to Merzouga dunes and Camel trek, Marrakech, Morocco. “Well-organised and memorable experience.”

  3. New York: Niagara Falls winter wonderland USA tour (small groups), Niagara Falls, New York.

“Best tour guide.”

  1. South Africa: Zip-lining in Cape Town – based at the foot of the Table Mountain Reserve, Constantia, South Africa.

    “Best zip line experience with Vumi and Mzo, the place is very nice and you must try and visit the place.”

  2. Australia: 40-minute Great Barrier Reef scenic flight from Cairns, Australia.

“Safe, relaxed and fun experience for all.”

  1. Spain: Tandem paragliding flight in South Tenerife, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain.

    “The best experience ever, all the team BRISA is very professional!” 21. Iceland: Blue Ice Cave adventure, Hofn, Iceland. “Walk on the glacier, went into Mullans and Ice cave.”

  2. British Columbia: Riverside rafting on Clearwater River in Wells Gray Park, Clearwater, British Columbia.

“Epic rafting-riverside adventures don’t disappoint.”

  1. Costa Rica: Three-hour ATV jungle waterfall adventure, Jaco, Costa Rica.

“Worth every penny! Great experience.”

  1. Cambodia: Sunrise small groups of Angkor Wat and nearby temples, Siem Reap, Cambodia.

    “Something necessary to do in Siem Riep.”

  2. Tanzania: Three-day classic Serengeti safari,

Arusha, Tanzania.

“Great game drives and hotels in Serengeti and Ngorongoro.”

 

