Top sports stars extol Noah Dallaji

Some of Nigeria’s biggest names in the music, movie and sports industry have hailed Engr. Noah Dallaji, President of the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation, for his commitment to youth development.

Gathered in Kano for the grand finale of the Noah Dallaji Legacy Basketball Tournament on Sunday, they said his investment in talent discovering, nurturing of the youths across various sectors represent the most valuable course in nation building and gives hope on the future of the nation.

The week-long U-17 basketball tournament organised in collaboration with Olumide Oyedeji Foundation also included a mentorship and life coaching programmes in which many the stars interfaced with youths from various parts of the Northern states to teach, inspire and advice them on various career paths in sports and entertainment.

Speaking at the occasion, Dallaji explained that his vision is to provide a platform to discover and support talented and serious minded Nigerian youths to develop and excel in various fields of endeavour.

Former Super Eagles forward and President of the Nigeria Players Union, Tijani Babangida, revealed that top football stars are committed to supporting the efforts of Dallaji, the ACTDF and the Noah Dallaji Legacy Projects because of the genuineness of the man behind it all.

Like this: Like Loading...