Top three most expensive bracelets in the world

It is almost impossible to talk about accessories without listing the luxurious and most expensive jewelleries in the world.

Here are a few pieces whose prices and precious stones have wowed the world.

Gulf Pearl Parure Bracelet is N13 billion

The Gulf Pearl bracelet is the leading position in this selection, among the 10 most expensive bracelets in the world, and also includes earrings, necklace, and ring with the bracelet. It is sold at a record price of $31 million, approximately N13, 153, 260, 000.

The piece is highlighted with almost 24 precious diamonds that are brilliant cut, and almost 12 of them are marquise cut diamonds. It was highlighted with pear-shaped and spherical diamonds at the edges.

Wallis Sympson Onyx, Diamond Panther Bracelet N5billion

This bracelet is said to be historic and comes in the shape of a panther.

It is said to be a beautiful bracelet that was given by King Edward VII to his wife at their wedding. And it has an estimated value of $12.5 million, with auction sale conducted in 2010.

At $12.5 million, Diamond panther is worth approximately N5,193, 250,000 in Nigerian currency.

In addition to the real origin, its value is due to the onyx stones and diamonds set on the bracelet.

Natural Pearl, Diamond Parure by Gerard N610million

This bracelet is basically characterized by a complete set, designed by Gerard, which includes earrings, a ring, and a necklace. This entire set sold for $1,467,666. When converted to Nigerian currency, these pearls are worth N609, 756, 516.

The bracelet in this set is made of rare pearls and has a total weight of 50.56 carats. And has a total length of 18 cm, consists of 134 rare pearls, which have a wonderful cut and look entirely luxurious

 

