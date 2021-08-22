Body & Soul

Top trendy casual blouses

Posted on

If you are a real die hard fashionista, you cannot help but notice that there are several trendy casual blouses, tops and shirts that are taking over the fashion circle. These beautiful pieces, though they may appear too sexy for the conservatives but they are the rave and every girl’s must-have in the wardrobe.

Crop shirts

Showing off perfect midriff is one of the qualities of wearing crop tops and crop shirts. This is why crops hardly go out of style.

Criss cross wrap blouse

Celebrities cannot have enough of this sexy top that criss crosses and wraps across the breasts showing off the cleavage and midriffs at the same time. This casual sexy blouse is b e s t for night outs.

One shoulder tops

One shoulder always brings its hotness every time and this is why this style is among the raving styles in vogue.

Puffed sleeve wonder

If you love the big sleeves, them puffy wonder is for you. Comes in handy when it is time to switch up your style.

The sheer blouse

This see-through number is an all season friendly. Aside getting all the attention when paired with sexy bras, sheer can be transformed into a formal blouse just by wearing a covered up camisole under.

Our Reporters

