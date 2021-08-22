Top trendy casual blouses

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0
If you are a real die hard fashionista, you cannot help but notice that there are several trendy casual blouses, tops and shirts that are taking over the fashion circle. These beautiful pieces, though they may appear too sexy for the conservatives but they are the rave and every girl’s must-have in the wardrobe.
Crop shirts
Showing off perfect midriff is one of the qualities of wearing crop tops and crop shirts. This is why crops hardly go out of style.
Criss cross wrap blouse
Celebrities cannot have enough of this sexy top that criss crosses and wraps across the breasts showing off the cleavage and midriffs at the same time. This casual sexy blouse is b e s t for night outs.
One shoulder tops
One shoulder always brings its hotness every time and this is why this style is among the raving styles in vogue.
Puffed sleeve wonder
If you love the big sleeves, them puffy wonder is for you. Comes in handy when it is time to switch up your style.
The sheer blouse
This see-through number is an all season friendly. Aside getting all the attention when paired with sexy bras, sheer can be transformed into a formal blouse just by wearing a covered up camisole under.