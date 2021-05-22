Top trumpeter Kwitee set to release jazz album ‘SHADOW’

Top Nigerian trumpeter, Kwitee has finalized plans to release his much anticipated jazz album titled Shadow. The jazz album is made up of 12 tracks which is a bold project to serenade his fans and lovers of jazz music. Kwitee, who is one of the most sought after trumpeters in Nigeria, says the jazz album is inspired by the more than a decade experience of performing with his band and with greats like late Hugh Masekela and other revered jazz greats and scholar Biodun Batik and Abbey Afowoslide.

The energetic singer and songwriter, whose real name is Okwi Godwin Iguwe from Abia State, added that the album is a great body of work which brings his expertise and desire to change the narrative in Nigerian and African music. Kwitee’s music is termed Alternative afro/ jazz.

The songs include: Everything, Feeling Within, Shadows, When Love Calls, The Trumpet Loves Me, Motherland, Salute to Marley, Go ft Celeste Shaw (Latino singer from Chile) and Pa Bo Sei (Dance with me in ijaw). Kwitee who has proven himself in the music industry as a renowned trumpeter and prolific songwriter, has worked with great musicians such as; Dr. Ron Kenoly, Lionel Peterson, Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal, Patoranking and Brymo .

