Arts & Entertainments

Tope Alabi to perform at Primate Ayodele’s birthday

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Celebrated gospel musician, Tope Alabi, will be ministering during the annual thanksgiving service/ birthday celebration of Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday, February 14, 2021. He disclosed this on Tuesday and also revealed that the occasion will bring to an end a series of activities that started since February 1. It is interesting to know that Primate Ayodele kick-started his 14-day humanitarian activity on February 1, and will continue till Sunday, February 14, 2021, with the mother of all empowerment program for the needy, the downtrodden, and widows.

Besides, since the annual humanitarian activity, Primate Ayodele has been to schools, Police stations, FRSC Offices and Ekiti State to empower people with their needs. Also, youths, widows, students were not left out in these massive empowerment programmes.

February 14 will also be an annual thanksgiving programme which will host several dignitaries from different walks of life to honour God in the life of the popular prophet. Recalled some earlier reports had claimed Nigerian hip-hop singer and songwriter, David Adeleke, better known as Davido will be performing live at the birthday ceremony.

Davido and his crew according to the report were expected to grace the ceremony and lead praise worship songs at the birthday ceremony which is scheduled to hold at his Church. However, hours after the initial report, Primate Ayodele debunked the news that Davido will be performing in his church. He described the earlier reports as a misconception and a case of misinterpretation.

