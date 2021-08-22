Tope Oshin returns with a new movie, ‘Here Love Lies’

Film director, writer and showrunner, Tope Oshin has unveiled the trailer to her new film, ‘Love Here Lies’. The new film, a collaboration between her Sunbow Productions and Leon Global Media is scheduled for a 2022 release. The film which stars Tina Mba, Sam Dede, Omowumi Dada and Daniel Effiong among others finds Tope Oshin stepping in front of the cameras in the lead female role. In a LinkedIn post, Ms Oshin, who has received critical acclaim for films like ‘Up North’, ‘New Money’ and the MTV vehicle, ‘Shuga’ wrote: “Ready to show a glimpse of what I have been busy cooking. A step back into the old familiar and wearing several hats on this one.”

For about 12 years, Oshin was in front of the screen as an actress. However, she made a switch to being behind the camera, working as an assistant director for the business reality show, ‘The Apprentice Africa.’ Since then, she has become known for directing popular TV dramas and soap operas. As a tribute to the late Amaka Igwe, she produced and directed the documentary, ‘Amaka’s Kin: The Women Of Nollywood’, which addresses issues facing Nigerian female directors working in a maledominated industry.

