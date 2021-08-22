Body & Soul

Tope Oshin returns with a new movie, ‘Here Love Lies’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Film director, writer and showrunner, Tope Oshin has unveiled the trailer to her new film, ‘Love Here Lies’. The new film, a collaboration between her Sunbow Productions and Leon Global Media is scheduled for a 2022 release. The film which stars Tina Mba, Sam Dede, Omowumi Dada and Daniel Effiong among others finds Tope Oshin stepping in front of the cameras in the lead female role. In a LinkedIn post, Ms Oshin, who has received critical acclaim for films like ‘Up North’, ‘New Money’ and the MTV vehicle, ‘Shuga’ wrote: “Ready to show a glimpse of what I have been busy cooking. A step back into the old familiar and wearing several hats on this one.”

For about 12 years, Oshin was in front of the screen as an actress. However, she made a switch to being behind the camera, working as an assistant director for the business reality show, ‘The Apprentice Africa.’ Since then, she has become known for directing popular TV dramas and soap operas. As a tribute to the late Amaka Igwe, she produced and directed the documentary, ‘Amaka’s Kin: The Women Of Nollywood’, which addresses issues facing Nigerian female directors working in a maledominated industry.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Rocking Hijab in style

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 There is something very unique and fashionable about covering up every part of the body like our Muslim sisters do. Fashion critics have preached severally that leaving little to the imagination is a classier fashion than being half naked.   These stylishly pieced together Islamic outfits are gorgeous to consider when planning an outing […]
Body & Soul

Amputee hawker turns gorgeous in birthday photo shoot

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Luck has really changed for amputee hawker Mary Daniels who was discovered on the streets and lifted out of destitution through the help of kind spirited Nigerians.   To celebrate the hardworking lady for her 27th birthday, she was transformed into a gorgeous lady in a recent photo shoot at the weekend.   About […]
Body & Soul

BBNaija’s Erica goes on dating spree on MTV Base reality show

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Erica Nlewedim seems to be up for dates on the latest episode of MTV Base ‘Inside Life with Erica,’ her show.   The latest episode of the ex-BBNaija housemate’s ‘Inside Life with Erica‘ saw the Star Girl rekindle her love life.   After a brief hiatus from romantic relationships following her fallout with Kiddwaya, […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica